Proposed Trade Lands Browns Jaguars Starter to Fill Key Void

The Cleveland Browns are still looking for a strong option to play opposite of Amari Cooper next season and a trade for Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. could be a strong option for the role.

The Jaguars signed a pair of wide receivers this offseason to some hefty contracts in Christian Kirk (four years, $72 million) and Zay Jones (three years, $24 million), making Shenault a bit more disposable to be dealt.

Shenault — a second-round pick in 2020 — will count just over $2 million against the cap next season, which would make him a prime target for a team like the Browns. Cleveland has $27,722,501 of cap space remaining, per Over The Cap, but still has some key pieces they hope to sign, like defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Bleacher Report listed the Browns as a team that should take a look at what it would take to land Shenault, especially if they are unable to wrangle a receiver they feel can be an immediate difference-maker through the draft.

Cleveland may not land a receiver who brings immediate impact with one of its third-round selections. Last year, the club selected Anthony Schwartz in the third round (No. 91 overall), and he only caught 10 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown. In the event that Cleveland picks a defender at No. 44, Berry can try to flip a fourth-rounder (No. 118) for Shenault, which would be a better pickup than a rookie midway through Day 2.

Jaguars GM Fired Back Over Shenault Trade Speculation

While Shenault has been rumored to be a piece that could be on the move, Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke shot down the idea.

“I don’t know where that would even come from. We’re high on Laviska. He does a lot of good things,” Baalke said this offseason. “Obviously, at his size and his speed and the things that he can do, we’ve got to find ways to get him the ball. That’s not my job, that’s coach’s job, so that’d be a great question for him, but by no means is the ship sailed on Laviska.”

Of course, actions speak louder than words, a sentiment Browns fans should understand well. The team backed Baker Mayfield as their starter for most of the early offseason until they went all-in on their pursuit of Deshaun Watson.

Browns Reunion With Jarvis Landry Still on the Table

The Browns could decide to roll into the season with what they have, bumping either Donovan Peoples-Jones or Schwartz into the No. 2 spot. However, it’s more likely they key in on a veteran to fill in such a key spot in the offense.

Watson has shown an interest in playing with veteran speedster DeSean Jackson but another name that seems more likely is Jarvis Landry, who the Browns released earlier this offseason in a cap-saving move.

Landry fired his agent earlier this offseason and is now represented by Roosevelt Barnes and Jovan Barnes of ISE Worldwide. Roosevelt Barnes told Cleveland.com that Landry would be open to returning to the Browns.

“That’s his home and he loves it there,” Barnes told Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot. “There’s mutual interest in him being back there, but Jarvis also has interest from some other teams as well.”

Landry is coming off a down and uncharacteristically injury-riddled year. He missed five games, catching 52 balls for 570 yards and two touchdowns — all career lows. However, the five-time Pro Bowler still has lots left in the tank and is eager to prove it.