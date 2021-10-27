Browns Urged to Pursue Trade for Seahawks Pass-Rusher

The Cleveland Browns would welcome additional depth on the defensive end and a name the team has been urged to pursue is Seattle Seahawks defensive end LJ Collier.

Collier has fallen out of favor in Seattle and hasn’t lived up to the billing of a first-round pick. He has been active for just two games this season after collecting three sacks last year. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has Collier — who is just 26 — among his names that could be moved at the trade deadline.

Bleacher Report listed Collier as a possible option for the Browns, who are fairly thin at defensive end behind Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, who is dealing with a couple injuries and has already missed a game this season. Here’s what B/R had to say about the move:

With Clowney’s injury history and the need for a rotation at the position, the Browns could do worse than taking a flier on Collier. While he isn’t the flashiest pass-rusher, he could offer a solid fourth option and also kick inside given his 291-pound frame.

If the Browns can get a young player with upside for pennies on the dollar via trade, they’d be foolish not the make the move. And when it comes to former first-round picks from Seattle that have flourished in Cleveland, a perfect example is Malik McDowell.

McDowell never played a snap for the Seahawks, with an ATV accident and off-field troubles nearly ending his NFL career before it got started. But the Browns took a flyer on McDowell this offseason and it paid off big time, with the former Michigan State standout taking over a starting role in the center of the defense. He has 11 tackles and a sack this season.

“You knew what you had as far as size and all that when he walked through the door and then just to see the progression,” Browns defensive line coach Chris Kiffin said earlier this season. “He is getting better – his technique, his effort and everything. We will continue to see. Nothing really amazes me with him because he just keeps impressing every week.”

Jadeveon Clowney Misses Practice With 3 Injuries

Clowney’s health is the real reason the Browns would look to add depth and the former top overall pick is dealing with a trio of injuries this week, missing practice on Wednesday. Clowney was listed on the injury report with ankle, groin and knee ailments. That’s not to mention that he was dealing with a pesky elbow injury early in the season that slowed him down.

Clowney was feeling close to 100% in camp and was bullish on his prospects for the season.

“The funny part, I tell people my career started off slow because I got hurt the first game of my career with a microfracture, probably the worst thing you could have in this game,” Clowney told reporters in his introductory press conference. “I do not think everybody got to see the person they drafted yet. I think I am working back towards that, but I am well on my way now.”

If Clowney is unable to go, Takkarist McKinley will take over the starting role.