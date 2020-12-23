Former Browns Starter Reacts to Being Benched

Former starting linebacker Mack Wilson was a healthy scratch for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday against the New York Giants and it appears that might be the case going forward as well.

Wilson went on a small rant on Twitter, seemingly reacting to the development that it may be a lasting relegation.

“The marathon continues,” Wilson wrote, before following up that with a tweet that read, “IRRELEVANT.”

"IRRELEVANT."

Wilson then retweeted his old Alabama teammate Jerry Jeudy, who said, “They only love u when ur at the top.”

It was also noted by Cleveland.com’s Hayden Grove that Wilson had removed all affiliations with the Browns from his social media.

It was also noted by Cleveland.com's Hayden Grove that Wilson had removed all affiliations with the Browns from his social media.

With Wilson inactive, rookie Jacob Phillips got the start at linebacker. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Mack being inactive, but didn’t have much to say on the decision.

“We will see how it goes this week,” Stefanski told reporters. “Nothing that anybody else has to do. Practice hard and be ready to go.”

"We will see how it goes this week," Stefanski told reporters. "Nothing that anybody else has to do. Practice hard and be ready to go."

Wilson commended Phillips for his showing against the Giants, but was mum on if the rookie would get a second straight start.

Wilson commended Phillips for his showing against the Giants, but was mum on if the rookie would get a second straight start.

“Jacob gave us good reps. He is a young player so never perfect, but he is a physical player and ran to the ball,” Stefanski said. “Obviously, needs to clean some things up. We will just work this week and work everybody in there and then make a decision towards the end of the week, but I really like that group in total. We play a lot of guys in that position. That is important, keeping people fresh.”

Browns Supporting Mack Wilson

Wilson, a fifth-round pick in 2019, emerged as a key starter for the Browns during his rookie season. He stepped in for an injured Christian Kirksey beginning in Week 3 and finished the season with 14 starts, 77 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. There were fears that Wilson could miss the season when he went down with the knee injury early in camp, but he was able to make a return in late September.

Wilson started seven games this season, collecting 32 tackles. However, he had a hard time in coverage and was often pointed to as a weak point of the Browns struggling defense.

Veteran linebacker BJ Goodson, who has started nine games this season, said he’s been trying to keep Wilson looking on the bright side. Goodson had been a part-time starter in Green Bay and New York before landing with the Browns.

#Browns B.J. Goodson has tried to help Mack Wilson keep his spirits in the wake of his benching pic.twitter.com/49GyVhGoSm — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 23, 2020

“I have been talking to him and making sure he stays positive,” Goodson told reporters on Wednesday. “I have kind of been in a situation similar. Just telling him and teaching him and learning from what I have gone through in my past was something that I think that he definitely picked up, and he took the information the right way.”

Safety Ronnie Harrison Expected to Return for Browns

The. Browns designated safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. for return from injured reserve on Wednesday, which would be a welcome addition to a secondary that has been banged up in recent weeks.

Harrison appeared in nine games with six starts after joining the Browns via trade on Sept. 3. He recorded 31 tackles, six passes defensed, one interception and one touchdown.

“We are happy to have Ronnie back and excited for him,” Goodson said. “He has just been grinding it out trying to get back out there with us. We appreciate that as his teammates.”

With a playoff berth and possibily a divison crown within striking distance, the Browns turn their attention to the 1-win Jets this week.

