Browns Starter Leaves Game Against Jaguars With Injury

Mack Wilson left the Cleveland Browns first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a shoulder injury on Saturday.

It’s a tough blow for Wilson, who is competing for a starting spot at weakside linebacker. He was designated as questionable to return, although the Browns will likely not take any risks in the preseason.

#Browns Mack Wilson questionable to return with a shoulder injury — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 14, 2021

In his absence, second-year linebacker Jacob Phillips and veteran Malcolm Smith got more run. Wilson was listed as the starter at WILL on the initial depth chart released by the Browns, although Cleveland will often play with just two linebackers on the field under Joe Woods.

Wilson initially looked like a steal out of Alabama as a fifth-round pick in 2019. He took over a starting role for the majority of the year as a rookie, notching 77 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble, four tackles for loss and seven passes defensed.

But his second season started out rocky, with a hyperextended knee during training camp. When he did get on the field, it wasn’t pretty. Wilson played in 13 games with eight starts, recording just 39 tackles. He managed a grade of just 36.2 from Pro Football Focus, making him one of the worst-graded linebackers who qualified in the league.

Wilson Debating Retirement Last Season

Wilson’s second season wasn’t easy with the injury concerns and lack of quality play. He tried to stay positive but admitted he had a rough time, even considering quitting at one point.

“Mentally, we go through a lot as football players. When I got hurt, it was one of my worst moments in my life,” he told reporters during training camp. “Just coming back, I never felt like I was myself. I did not feel like I was producing on the field, I could not move like I wanted to. I was missing plays that I knew I should make. I was in a dark place. I was able to climb back because that is what true fighters do. I am happy where I am at right now, but there is still work to do.”

#Browns LB Mack Wilson very candid on his visit with reporters this morning. Said injury last year 1 of worst moments if his life, admitted he considered retiring, came back to camp rejuvenated & back to his old self. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 6, 2021

Wilson was hoping to get off to a fresh start at training camp, putting the past behind him and making an impact for the Browns.

“After the season, I had time to think to myself about all of the things I went through personally last season with injuries and stuff like that. I never felt like I was myself. I was down. I wanted to quit at times, but I found a way to keep myself motivated to get through last season. This offseason I just had a lot of time to think. Finding out that I had a son on the way, it really motivated me to work extremely hard this offseason. That is what I did.”

Browns Already Dealing With Slew of Injuries

Wilson joins a long list of injured Browns players, which includes notable names like defensive end Myles Garrett, safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Harrison, and rookie receiver Anthony Schwartz.

Here are some #Browns players not expected to face the #Jaguars tonight pic.twitter.com/fYU9H3zjoE — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 14, 2021

The Browns held out multiple starters against the Jaguars out of caution, including Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb and Jadeveon Clowney.

“I look at it as a great opportunity for young and old players to go out there and compete against a different color jersey,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Thursday, August 12. “It is always fun to see the guys out there, making plays and seeing their teammates get excited about it. Looking forward to the experience of that first preseason game and seeing the guys out there. It is all part of a teaching progression and a learning progression. We will learn from the good and the bad that occurs. Also, it is all part of the evaluation process.”