Browns Defender Sends Message to Chiefs Ahead of Week 1 Tilt

It’s safe to say that Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson is ready for his team’s Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fresh off finding out his spot on the Browns 53-man roster was safe, Wilson started thinking about the team’s opening game of the season — a rematch of a Divisional Round playoff game against the Chiefs.

While the game is still almost two weeks away, Wilson got in some practice in Madden, posting a clip on Instagram of a game against Kansas City with his Browns winning 105-16. Perhaps Wilson was just throughly beating down someone in the game, but it seemed like a message from the outspoken linebacker that he’s ready to help his squad dominate the two-time defending AFC champs.

Mack Wilson Had Controversial Hit Against Chiefs

Wilson played 11 snaps in the playoff game last year but turned the tide of the matchup with one hit, concussing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

Wilson took some heat for the hit but defended himself on social media.

“Never been a dirty player in my life. I just try my best to play fast and make plays,” Wilson said. “Don’t try to insult me and keep the threats to yourself.”

He added: “Prayers to [Patrick Mahomes]. I pray you back next week! Go be great like you have been!”

Mahomes was cleared for the AFC Championship the following week, leading the Chiefs to the Super Bowl for a second consecutive year. While Mama Mahomes was mad, the former MVP said he had no hard feelings towards Wilson for the hit, so there’s no bad blood.

Mack Wilson’s Strong Camp Locks Up Spot

Wilson was very much on the bubble heading into camp but injuries combined with a strong preseason performance sealed his spot on the 53-man roster.

He came out of Alabama as a fifth-round pick in 2019 and quickly took over a starting role. He notched 77 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble, four tackles for loss and defended seven passes. However, his second season started out rocky, with a hyperextended knee during training camp. Wilson played in 13 games with eight starts, recording just 39 tackles. He managed a grade of just 36.2 from Pro Football Focus, making him one of the worst-graded qualified linebackers in the NFL.

However, he graded out at 63.4 on PFF during a preseason in which he played 59 snaps, registering four tackles.

“After the season, I had time to think to myself about all of the things I went through personally last season with injuries and stuff like that,” Wilson told reporters during camp. “I never felt like I was myself. I was down. I wanted to quit at times, but I found a way to keep myself motivated to get through last season. This offseason I just had a lot of time to think. Finding out that I had a son on the way, it really motivated me to work extremely hard this offseason. That is what I did.”

The Browns took trade calls on Wilson, per Albert Breer. However, Cleveland felt he was too valuable, at this point, to be dealt.

