Browns Starting Defender Arrested After Concerning Incident

Cleveland Browns starting defensive tackle Malik McDowell was arrested on charges of public exposure and beating a deputy on Monday in Florida.

The South Florida Sentinel first reported the arrest of the Browns defensive tackle. The incident report obtained by the newspaper alleges that McDowell was seen walking naked near a school and then charged an officer, leaving him dazed after a “violent attack”.

“We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information,” the Browns said in a statement Tuesday morning. “We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Browns Took Flyer on McDowell Before Season





NFL's Malik McDowell Fights Cop AFTER Being Tased, Insane Video A routine traffic stop turned into a violent war inside of a gas station … with a massive NFL player fighting a cop AFTER being hit with a taser and TMZ Sports has the unbelievable video. SUBSCRIBE — tmz.me/j0hSW37 About TMZ Sports: Some of the best stories in sports have been off the field and… 2019-07-09T09:30:00Z

McDowell was a good story for the Browns this season, turning his life around and getting back on the football field. He started 14 games, notching 33 tackles and three sacks from his defensive tackle spot.

McDowell was the 35th overall pick by the Seahawks in 2017 draft but never played a down for the NFC West squad. Shortly after the draft, he suffered what was thought to be a career-ending injury during an ATV accident.

The 25-year-old hit rocket bottom in 2019, when he was charged with assault/resisting arrest, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and receiving and concealing stolen property. He later pled guilty to the charges and a video of the arrest was posted on TMZ, garnering millions of views. He received an 11-month jail sentence in Michigan.

McDowell’s Future With Browns Uncertain

McDowell is in a unique situation as an exclusive rights free agent of the Browns. However, it seems unlikely the team would bring him back with his future uncertain. The Browns made it clear when signing McDowell that they were holding him to a set of high expectations both on and off the field.

“We are certainly aware of Malik’s past, as we have done extensive work on him for the last two months,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement after signing McDowell. “Malik understands the expectations we have of him as he attempts to make our football team. He is committed to taking advantage of the support network in place to become the best version of himself — both on and off the field — and we will support him as he attempts to make his return to football.”

While getting to know his new teammates during training camp, McDowell shared his story and received an outpouring of support.

“Everybody came up to me the next day and gave me congratulations and talked to me and said their words. It was nice,” McDowell said in October. “I don’t mind sharing my story because it might help out another dude. One of my teammates, God forbid ever be in a situation like I’m in, tell ‘em my mistakes so they don’t have to make the same mistakes. ‘Couple drinks to drive ain’t that big of a deal’ and all that type stuff. It was really something I can share, and I can hopefully reach a good ear and help somebody make a good decision.”

The Browns could now be in for a defensive line overhaul once again. His defensive tackle partner, Malik Jackson, was on just a one-year deal and is 32 years old. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has expressed interest in returning, but could potentially cash in as a free agent this offseason after a successful one-year stint in Cleveland. Prized backup Takkarist McKinley was also on a one-year deal but tore his Achilles late in the year.