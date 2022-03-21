Browns Explored Signing Former Raiders QB Before Moves

The Cleveland Browns have reshaped their quarterback room with a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson and the signing of veteran Jacoby Brissett. However, the was another name the team was looking at in Marcus Mariota.

The report comes via Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report.

The Cleveland #Browns did explore the idea of signing free agent QB Marcus Mariota before ultimately deciding to sign Jacoby Brissett, per a league source. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) March 21, 2022

Brissett turned out to be the quarterback of choice for the Browns to backup Watson, inking the 29-year-old to a one-year deal on Saturday. Brissett carries a good deal of starting experience, going 14-23 in games with the Patriots, Colts and Dolphins. He helped Miami to four wins last season, throwing for 1,283 yards and 5 touchdowns with 4 interceptions.

Mariota started the better part of five seasons with the Titans before moving on to the Raiders. He compiled a 29-32 record as the starter, passing for 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions.

The Browns had Case Keenum assuming the backup role to Baker Mayfield the last two seasons but shipped the journeyman QB to the Bills for a seventh-round pick.

Browns Backup Quarterback Role an Important One

The backup spot on the depth chart is key for the Browns, considering there’s a chance that Watson faces a suspension under the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson is accused by 22 women of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions.

The Browns officially announced the trade on Sunday, saying they did “extensive” research into Watson’s situation before making the move and signing him to the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history.

“We are acutely aware and empathetic to the highly personal sentiments expressed about this decision,” Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said in a statement. “Our team’s comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved. We also understand there are still some legal proceedings that are ongoing and we will respect due process.

“We are confident in Deshaun and excited about moving forward with him as our quarterback and supporting his genuine and determined efforts.”

Browns Looking for Baker Mayfield Trade Partner

The Browns still have Mayfield on their roster and have yet to find a trade partner for the disgruntled quarterback. The former top pick in the draft reached a boiling point with the team during their pursuit of Watson, demanding a trade after it was initially reported that Cleveland was out of the running for his services.

Finding a team to take on Mayfield and his $19 million salary hasn’t been easy, although he comes with significant upside in the right situation. Two teams linked to Mayfield include the Colts and Seahawks — both QB-needy squads.

Browns will now work to trade Baker Mayfield. Seahawks, Colts are teams Mayfield would be interested in joining, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 18, 2022

If neither of those teams end up biting, the market could be very thin for Mayfield, with many of the quarterback chips around the league falling into place at this point. A situation that’s been proposed is that the Browns could eat some of Mayfield’s salary or include a draft pick to entice a team into taking him on.

Mayfield is coming off surgery on his shoulder for a torn labrum, which hampered him for most of last season after suffering it in Week 2 while attempting to make a tackle. Mayfield tossed for 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season.