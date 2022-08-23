Browns Part Ways With Intriguing Pass Catcher in Unexpected Cut

The Cleveland Browns sent five players packing on Monday, August 22, one day shy of the deadline to trim the preseason roster to 80 players.

The most prominent name among the cuts was that of tight end Marcus Santos-Silva — not necessarily because of his football skills, but because of the unlikely path he took to the Browns organization this preseason.

Cleveland signed the undrafted free agent on May 2, one day following the conclusion of the NFL Draft, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“The #Browns signed TE Marcus Santos-Silva, a 6-foot-6, 261-pound forward who played hoops for Texas Tech the last two seasons,” Rapoport tweeted. “Now, he’ll make the switch to football.”

Santos-Silva Was Successful Collegiate Basketball Player Before NFL

That switch may not last long after less than three months with the Browns. However, the 24-year-old Santos-Silva has a long history of athletic achievement that allowed him to transition from five years of NCAA basketball to an NFL training camp.

Santos-Silva played the final two seasons of his college career with Texas Tech and made two appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Santos-Silva started playing collegiate basketball at VCU, where he was on the team for three years.

All told, Santos-Silva started 94 of 163 total games across five years. He averaged 7.6 points and 5.9 rebounds, per Basketball Reference.

The best case scenario for Santos-Silva was to earn a spot behind newly-extended starting tight end David Njoku, who signed a four-year contract worth nearly $55 million this offseason. Instead, Santos-Silva will need to find another NFL team willing to take a chance on a non-traditional prospect, or attempt a return to professional sports by way of basketball.

Harrison Bryant is currently the No. 2 tight end on the Browns’ roster, followed by Miller Forristal and Johnny Stanton IV, per ESPN.

Browns Cut Four Others Monday, Downsizing Roster

The Browns let go of four other players Monday, including punter Joseph Charlton, safety Luther Kirk IV, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller and cornerback Parnell Motley.

All but Miller have at least one year of NFL experience, however the Browns’ cut of Charlton is the only departure of significant consequence. Charlton’s exit means that former Green Bay Packers punter and holder Corey Bojorquez will assume both roles for Cleveland in 2022, as Charlton was his only in-camp competition for those duties.

Bojorquez spent three seasons with the Buffalo Bills before landing in Green Bay last year. Over the course of his four-year NFL career, Bojorquez has punted the ball 218 times for an average of 45.4 yards per kick, according to Pro Football Reference.

The punter led the league with a 50.8 yard per punt average during his final Bills season in 2020. Bojorquez also registered the longest punts of the season in both 2020 (72 yards) and 2021 (82 yards). Opposing teams have blocked just two of his punts throughout his time in the NFL.