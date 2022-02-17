Proposed Trade Lands Browns Former MVP Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns will evaluate all their options this offseason when it comes to upgrading the quarterback position and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is an intriguing — albeit fairly unrealistic — option.

The possibility of the Browns trading for Ryan to shore up their quarterback situation was floated by Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic. Kapadia admitted the deal isn’t ideal for the Falcons, seeing as it would incur a dead cap hit of $40.5 million Atlanta traded him. However, the right amount of draft compensation could alter that. Here’s what Kapadia had to say:

So what’s the theoretical deal that would at least make the Falcons not hang up the phone? If a team offered the same deal that the Eagles took for Wentz — a conditional second that could turn into a first, plus a third — would that be enough? The Browns are in a tough spot. They have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL and one of the best overall rosters. Given how last season played out, coming back and just handing the keys to Baker Mayfield feels like it would be a mistake.

Matt Ryan Coming Off Down Season

The hypothetical trade would need to involve the Browns finding a new home for Baker Mayfield, considering he’ll make nearly $19 million. Ryan is scheduled to make $25.9 million per year for the next two seasons, although there’s no money guaranteed. While Ryan would be an intriguing option to be a backup to Mayfield and push him, it’s simply too much moolah to make that reality happen.

Ryan has a strong resume, with four Pro Bowl selections and an MVP on his mantle. However, he’ll be 37 next season and is coming off a year where he threw for less than 4,000 yards for the first time in more than a decade. Ryan completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,968 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. However, he didn’t have much help in Atlanta last year, with the team shipping Julio Jones to the Titans and Calvin Ridley being limited to just five games.

Ryan would be an interesting fit in Kevin Stefanski’s offense in Cleveland, where he could take advantage of both a stellar run game and offensive line.

Mayfield has had an uneven career with the Browns, which is why he’s heading into the fifth and final year of his rookie deal with much uncertainty about his future.

Mayfield played the majority of last year injured after tearing his labrum in Week 2 while attempting to make a tackle following an interception against the Texans. Mayfield had surgery in January to repair his shoulder and the Browns have backed him as the starter next year — at least publicly.

“We are looking forward to Baker obviously getting healthy in the offseason and then putting good work into the spring and with his coaches for having the type of season we know he can have moving forward,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on January 11. “We fully expect Baker to be our starter and bounce back.”