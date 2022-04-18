Browns Eyeing 3-Time Free Agent Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher

The Cleveland Browns are still searching for a quality pass-rusher to play opposite of Myles Garrett and Melvin Ingram is someone the team has shown some interest in.

The Browns are awaiting a decision from former top pick Jadeveon Clowney, who excelled in the starting spot last season. The Browns have offered a contract to Clowney worth $24 million over two years, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

However, if that falls through, the Browns have to have a backup plan for their free agency plans, with Chase Winovich, Porter Gustin, Taven Bryan and Curtis Weaver currently making up the rest of the position group behind Garrett at defensive end.

The Browns are looking at Ingram as someone who could help fill the void, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“The Browns and Clowney still have mutual interest, but it might not happen until after the NFL Draft April 28-30. Clowney, 29, has had some contact with his former Texans teammate Watson,” Cabot reported on April 16. “The Browns also are considering other free agent defensive ends, including former Bill Jerry Hughes, 33, and former Chief Melvin Ingram, 32. They’ve also scouted the top college prospects, and could select an end with the No. 44 pick.”

Ingram Has Visited With the Dolphins

Ingram is currently a free agent after splitting last season between the Steelers and Chiefs. Ingram recorded two sacks and four tackles for loss in 2021 between his two stops.

While his production might be down, he has a veteran track record with a reputation of being able to get to the passer and disrupt plays in the backfield. Ingram has noted 51.0 career sacks to go with 74 tackles for loss and 119 QB hits. He made a trio of Pro Bowls from 2017 to 2019.

Ingram visited with the Dolphins this week but nothing has pointed to a deal being imminent. It’s unknown what his market might be after a down year, although a low-risk, incentive-laden deal would make sense for the 32-year-old.

Clowney Expressed Interest in Return to Browns

Clowney is weighing his future and has been slow on making his free agent decisions in the past. However, unlike the past few years, Clowney has a chance to cash in on a successful, healthy season.

Clowney played in 14 games last season his most since 2018. He tallied 9 sacks and 19 quarterback hits, also registering 37 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss. He also made a big impact in the run game, holding down his side of the line. Clowney expressed an interest in returning during the season, although he didn’t get into detail due to the timing.

“I would [consider returning], but we have not talked about anything right now. Just finishing the season,” Clowney told reporters on Friday, December 31. “We have a lot of guys on this team who are on a one-year deal, and they might be heading back or do not know what is going to happen in the future. Right now, it is just all about the next game, just trying to get through the season and doing what I can do for the team as of right now.”

One of his biggest supporters in the Browns locker room is his pass-rush partner, Garrett.

“I want him here. I feel like he’s disruptive every time he’s out there, especially when we’re out there together,” Garrett told reporters on Friday, January 7. “The guy’s hitting his stride. I think he has a lot of football left and he doesn’t know that.”