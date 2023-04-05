Browns Receiver Breaks Silence After Season-Ending Injury

Michael Woods will likely miss all of next season after rupturing his Achilles during a training session with Deshaun Watson but the Cleveland Browns receiver is in good spirits.

Woods tweeted out a positive message following surgery for the injury on Wednesday, assuring that it went well.

“Surgery was successful. Thank you all (teammates, fans, family, coaches, reporters, and supporters) for the prayers and love,” Woods wrote. “I’m alright, enough pity! Time to work! Preciate yall.”

He signed off with his number, 12.

Woods isn’t a top-of-the-depth-chart guy but the Browns still had some high hopes for him heading into his second season. The sixth-round pick made the roster out of camp and appeared in 10 games. He finished with five catches for 45 yards, playing on 23% of the offensive snaps. Woods also played a role on special teams.

That production isn’t notable but the Browns were expecting Woods to “take a big jump” this season, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. And the fact that he was hanging out with Watson, building chemistry in the offseason was evidence of that.

Woods had also impressed his teammates during camp.

“He’s been doing amazing,” cornerback Greg Newsome II said of Woods during camp. “He’s a very confident guy, which I like. He can run great routes, he’s good off the line and he can catch the football, so I think he’s going to make some plays for us this season.”

Browns Build Out Wide Receiver Depth in Offseason

Luckily, the Browns did some significant work this offseason to build out their wide receiver corps behind Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones. The big splash the Browns made was trading for Elijah Moore. The Browns gave up a second-round pick for Moore but also got the Jets’ third-round pick in return, meaning they only moved back some picks to get a receiver they really liked.

“We feel very good about Elijah,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said at the NFL Annual Meeting. “Loves ball, hard worker. He’s a good teammate. This is a guy that despite some of the ups and downs in New York, and obviously we have a really good relationship with that organization, but we feel good about who Elijah is bringing him into our building and think he’s going to do well there.”

Marquise Goodwin brings his own credientials to the table as a solid role player within an offense. He knows how to take a top off a defense and is coming off a year with the Seattle Seahawks where he made 27 catches for 387 yards and four touchdowns.

Browns Have High Hopes For Deshaun Watson

With the additions at wide receiver, the Browns are hopeful that Watson can return to his Pro Bowl form that he showed in Houston.

“I think we’re all very excited about Deshaun, excited for a full offseason with the guys he’s already built chemistry with and some of the additional players that we’ve added to the offense,” Berry said. “I think just even familiarity with Kevin and the offensive staff and just honestly even settling into a new environment. We’ve seen him obviously in practice and game settings, we’ve seen his talent, seen his ability, but it’s an adjustment period, and we feel really good about him getting a full spring, a full summer, and perhaps a more normal start to the regular season boding well for the team.”

The Browns went 3-3 in Watson’s starts and the former passing leader completed 58.2% of his throws for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions.