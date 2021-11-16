Browns Urged to Add Former Bears QB as Baker Mayfield Replacement

Whether or not the Cleveland Browns have seen enough from Baker Mayfield to make him their quarterback of the future is debatable, but one name that started trending this week as a possible catalyst to the situation is former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Trubisky has been pitched as someone who could be a real threat for the starting job and a piece the Browns could use to “push” Mayfield. Trubisky is currently the backup quarterback in Buffalo but is a former No. 2 overall pick and showed some upside while in Chicago, even making the Pro Bowl in 2018.

Very interesting thoughts from @JPeterlin & @DustinFox37 – What would u think of Mitch Trubisky as a guy to push Baker next year? pic.twitter.com/Bpo7qTmZPR — Brad Ward (@WardonSports) November 16, 2021

For his career, Trubisky has a 64-37 touchdown to interception ratio in the NFL and a passer rating of 87.2. He’s also proved to be a threat running the ball, amassing 1,084 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Trubisky was drafted the year before Mayfield and faced a similar situation once he reached the end of his contract with the Bears. However, while Mayfield had his fifth-year option picked up by the Browns, Chicago declined Trubisky’s due to inconsistent play and some regression, making him a free agent.

While the Browns are currently paying Case Keenum a healthy sum to be the team’s backup but Cleveland has an out next season if those chose to go another direction. While he’s a solid backup option with starting experience, Keenum will be 34 by the time next season begins.

Trubisky to Cleveland Ignites Debate

The idea of Trubisky landing in Cleveland inspired quite the debate, which spilled into the Twitterverse.

“The FM sports station earlier was legit debating on whether or not we should bring in a Marcus Mariota or Mitchel Trubisky next season, so yeah, that is where we are at with this team right now. Just depressing,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

The FM sports station earlier was legit debating on whether or not we should bring in a Marcus Mariota or Mitchel Trubisky next season, so yeah, that is where we are at with this team right now. Just depressing. 😫 — EricMalcolm 📼🌮🐶🐰🏈🦖 (@ericmalcolm) November 16, 2021

Others were more adamant about not wanting a discussion about the quarterback in Cleveland.

“Every person saying the Browns should sign and play Mitch Trubisky ahead of Baker, please shut the hell up. Jump in the lake. Losers,” another tweet read.

Every person saying the #Browns should sign and play Mitch Trubisky ahead of Baker, please shut the hell up. Jump in the lake. Losers. — Greg Jacobson (@The_Real_GregJ) November 16, 2021

The idea of someone like Trubisky coming to town and essentially reviving his career was spurred from an article by Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports. Robinson laid out how Mayfield’s career path could take a turn like Marcus Mariota’s did. Here’s what he had to say:

Back in 2018, when the Tennessee Titans were trying to keep Marcus Mariota healthy and turn his career in the right direction, the feeling inside the organization was simple: Time was running short, excuses were running long, and at some point, the constant roller coaster of good and bad had to stop.

That led to Ryan Tannehill essentially resurrecting his career in Tennesee, helping the Titans further establish themselves as contenders in the AFC.

Rex Ryan: Baker Mayfield Not the Guy for Browns





Play



'Baker Mayfield is not an elite QB!' – Rex Ryan reacts to the Browns' loss to the Patriots | Get Up Rex Ryan, Ryan Clark, Dan Orlovsky and Mike Greenberg react to the Cleveland Browns' 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 10 of the NFL season. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch… 2021-11-15T14:00:20Z

The Browns have the rest of this season and next year to ultimately reach a decision on Mayfield, who has shown brilliance and leadership at times, but hasn’t produced like a consistent, top-tier quarterback.

Former Jets head coach turned NFL analyst Rex Ryan does not believe that Mayfield is the man for the job in Cleveland long-term.

“When I said Baker Mayfield was overrated as hell, I got ripped for it,” Ryan said on Monday’s Get Up! “I told the truth. It’s only based on 30 years of coaching experience. I know what an elite quarterback is and I know what one isn’t. Baker Mayfield is not an elite quarterback.”

There’s no debate Mayfield can be better. Now it’s just a question if he can do it in time to earn an extension in Cleveland.