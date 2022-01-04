Browns Defender Breaks Silence After Embarrassing Viral Moment

MJ Stewart went viral for all the wrong reasons against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, with the Cleveland Browns safety getting buried into the turf by a lethal Najee Harris stiff arm.

Harris bullied Stewart at the end of a 30-yard run, sending him flying to the turf with a stiff arm that was reminiscent of some of the monster blows Titans running back Derrick Henry has doled out over the years. Stewart maintained his sense of humor after the game, retweeting a clip of the play.

“You play long enough, it happens,” Stewart tweeted with a series of crying laughing emojis.

It was a low-light for Stewart, although the backup safety had a decent game, being forced into action with John Johnson III and Ronnie Harrison both out. Harrison notched four tackles and two pass breakups in the physical affair against the Steelers. And Stewart noted in the comments, he still got credit for the tackle.

“I’m laughing about it,” he wrote. “Not trippin’ off that. Still got the tackle though.”

Nick Chubb’s Lack of Carries Attributed to Injury

Harris wasn’t the only one handing out some punishment. Browns running back Nick Chubb got in on the action to start the second half, burying Steelers safety Miles Killebrew.

It was a highlight moment from a fairly uneventful night for Chubb, who received just 12 carries during the loss. His lack of involvement was puzzling, even leading Peyton Manning to ask for some answers during the Manning Cast on ESPN.

“Can we get an injury report on Chubb?” the elder Manning said late in the second quarter. “Please tell me Chubb is injured and that’s why he’s not in the game. Can anybody explain that one to me?”

While preliminary reports said Chubb was at full health, Browns head coach and offensive play-caller Kevin Stefanski revealed after the game that the Pro Bowl back was a “little banged up” with a rib injury.

Stefanski said that Nick Chubb had a rib injury, which is why he only had four carries in the first half #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 4, 2022

Chubb has recorded 1,201 yards and eight touchdowns this season, again proving he can be the centerpiece of the Browns offense — especially when Kareem Hunt is available to spell him at times. However, defenses started to stack the box against the Browns with eight and sometimes even nine defenders, making it harder for Chubb to break free for big gains.

Baker Mayfield to Have Surgery on Shoulder

With Chubb banged up, more of the offensive load fell on Baker Mayfield, who did not respond well. He tossed a pair of interceptions and missed on 10 consecutive passes, the NFL’s longest incompletion streak since 2019, per ESPN.

While it wasn’t pretty, Mayfield is injured and has been since Week 2 when he tried to make a tackle on an interception.

“I’ve continued to lay it out on the line when I haven’t been healthy and tried to fight for our guys,” Mayfield said after the game. “Right now, I’m pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you. There’s no way around it. I gave it everything I had tonight.”

The fourth-year QB went on to announce that he’ll have surgery on his non-throwing shoulder to repair a torn labrum.