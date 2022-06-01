Browns Star Myles Garrett Breaks Silence on Baker Mayfield Trade

Myles Garrett believes that Baker Mayfield will land on his feet when the Cleveland Browns eventually find a trade partner willing to take on the former No. 1 overall pick.

Garrett and Mayfield were part of the core that helped turned the Browns around from an 0-16 squad to a legitimate contender. Garrett was selected with the top pick in the 2017 draft, while Mayfield came in the year after as the first name off the board. The duo combined to help lead the Browns to their first playoff win in more than a quarter-century, knocking off the Steelers in the 2021 Wild Card round.

But this offseason the Browns decided to upgrade, pulling off a blockbuster move to bring in Watson. Cleveland sent three first-round picks, a third-round pick and a fourth-round pick to the Texans.

Garrett expressed that change is the name of the game in the business of the NFL but believes that a healthy Mayfield can find some success with a change of scenery.

“I mean, I’ve had like 80% of my team turn over in six years. People come and go and it’s just one of those changes. I hope the best for [Mayfield]. I hope he moves on and he does well for himself,” Garrett told reporters on Wednesday, June 1 at OTAs. “I’ll never wish ill on anyone who I’ve went up against or played with. He’s going to land on his feet. I think [Joe] Burrow said that as well. He’s played well when he’s healthy and I think when he’s healthy he can do some pretty good things for a team.

“He just has to find his niche again. I think he has to prove himself and he has to get healthy.”

Others Have Wished Mayfield Well Amid Turmoil

Play

Myles Garrett on Clowney: We were probably the best duo in the league. | Press Conference Myles Garrett sits down with the media to discuss OTA day 5. Myles talks about the extension with Jadeveon Clowney and his thoughts on the Uvalde school shooting. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2022-06-01T19:08:15Z

As Garrett references, Burrow was very complimentary of Mayfield, who is 6-1 against the Bengals in his career, averaging nearly 250 yards and 2.7 touchdowns per game in those contests.

“That’s a tough situation. He was hurt all last year. Every time we play him, he balls,” Burrow said on the Full Send Podcast in May. “First time we played him – Thursday night during Week 2 of my rookie year — we lost like 34-30. The next time we played them, I throw for 400 yards. He goes like 25-for-28 with five touchdowns. He went on a two-minute drive, [they scored a] touchdown, they won the game.”

Another Browns teammate to show Mayfield support was running back Nick Chubb, who dubbed the former Heisman winner one of his best friends.

“Me and Baker came in together, so we’ve always been close,” Chubb said. “That won’t change at all. He’ll still be one of my best friends that I’ve met. He’ll be a great person overall. Those things won’t change at all.”

#Browns Nick Chubb says Baker Mayfield is one of his best friends. Has been in touch. Knows he’ll be successful pic.twitter.com/z4hmLc2gNK — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 25, 2022

Garrett Not Talking About Deshaun Watson’s Situation

Garrett is happy to have Watson on the Browns roster but will not be giving any insight into his feelings on the quarterback’s legal situation, which includes 23 civil suits against the QB for alleged sexual misconduct.

“It isn’t any of my business,” Garrett said. “That’s all him and what I see in the media, where he’s pressed by y’all, I try to keep my nose out of it. I don’t try to put my eyes on it. The only thing that matters to me is if he’s playing every game and how we can overcome the … and what we need to do to step up as a defense if he isn’t.”

Watson did not play a snap last season but his potential as a franchise quarterback is well documented. Prior to sitting out, he was coming off a trio of Pro Bowl seasons. He had a career year in 2020, passing for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.