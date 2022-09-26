Myles Garrett’s Camp Breaks Silence on Crash, Updates Condition

Things stopped being about football for the Cleveland Browns on Monday after their star player Myles Garrett was involved in a serious car crash.

Garrett was driving his Porsche after a Browns’ practice, accompanied by a female passenger in the front seat, when the vehicle ran off the road and flipped several times, per a report from Camryn Justice of WEWS Cleveland. No other automobiles were involved in the incident.

Initial reports from Justice and the Ohio State Police described Garrett’s injuries as “non-life threatening.” His passenger’s injuries were characterized similarly. Her name has not been released to the public.

No one from the defensive end’s personal circle had offered an update on his status until his agent, Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports, did so at around 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Monday night.

Statement regarding Myles Garrett: pic.twitter.com/XzkZW9f86s — Nicole Lynn (@AgentNicoleLynn) September 27, 2022

“Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon and was transported to a local hospital to be medically evaluated,” Lynn wrote in a statement released via Twitter. “While we are waiting to learn the extent of his injuries, he has been alert and responsive. The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital”

Approximately 10-15 minutes after Lynn released her statement, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported further that Lynn told him Garrett was expected to be discharged from the hospital at some point Monday evening.

Photos of Myles Garrett’s Vehicle Indicate Crash Was Violent

Garrett was a mid-week addition to the team’s injury report leading up to last Thursday night’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, though he was ultimately able to play. It was a neck issue that kept Garrett out of a team practice, though specific details of that injury were never shared publicly.

There has been no mention in official reports of Monday’s crash that Garrett exacerbated any existing injuries, or that he was hurt worse because previous injuries existed.

Photographs of Garrett’s Porsche began circulating online after news broke of his hospitalization, showing a level of damage to the vehicle commensurate with a violent crash.

Another look at the damage to the car of #Browns DE Myles Garrett: pic.twitter.com/IWaCOz2m3h — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) September 26, 2022

“Another look at the damage to the car of #Browns DE Myles Garrett,” Brad Stainbrook of The Orange and Brown Report tweeted Monday afternoon.

Car crash photos from Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett show his porsche banged up really bad. He was sent to hospital. Non-life threatening injuries but still not good. pic.twitter.com/wgt3EP3LYr — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) September 26, 2022

“Car crash photos from Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett show his Porsche banged up really bad,” posted @TheGunzShow, a verified Twitter account. “He was sent to hospital. Non-life threatening injuries, but still not good.”

Police Do Not Suspect Alcohol, Drugs Were Factors in Garrett’s Crash

Beyond the good news that Garrett is not in mortal danger and that he was likely to depart the hospital on the same day he arrived, police investigating the matter said they do not believe that drugs or alcohol played any role in the incident.

Traffic charges are pending investigation, per Justice’s report, which implies that speeding or some other traffic offense could possibly have played a role, though did not necessarily play a role.

Police added that both Garrett and his female companion were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Browns will go on the road this weekend to play the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s early round of games. Garrett’s status for that contest, or any games in the team’s immediate future, remained unknown as of Monday night.