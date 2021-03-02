Browns Star Myles Garrett Goes Viral After Can’t-Miss Video

Myles Garrett might not be from this planet, the latest evidence coming from a viral workout video the Cleveland Browns defensive end posted on social media.

Garrett has become known for his ridiculous explosiveness, which he showed off with a massive vertical leap that came at the end of a leg day in the gym.

“Who says ‘Man Was Not Meant To Fly,'” Garrett wrote as the caption on the post.

Garrett — who comes in at 6-foot-4, 272 pounds per the Browns official roster — thought he leaped 64 inches, although he later corrected it to 58 inches, blaming his trainer for the bad counting after it was pointed out on social media.

“After careful review, this was actually 58 inches,” Garrett wrote. “I thought it was too easy.. now I gotta do 64 give me a week

The world record is just over 64 inches, so it makes sense Garrett would be a bit off that figure. But considering his sheer will and athleticism that he’s shown during his NFL career, it wouldn’t be shocking if Garrett one day ends up beating that number.

Myles Garrett Petitions for NBA Roster Spot

Garrett hasn’t just been showing out in the gym. He’s also been putting in work on the hardcourt and assembled an epic highlight video, tagging Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and asking if he needed a “big guard.”

Garrett makes a good case for a roster spot, showing off a smooth jumper and some powerful dunks in the video. Plus, who would want to box out Garrett or — even worse — take a charge from the big Browns pass-rusher.

Browns Looking for Pass-Rusher Partner for Garrett

Garrett inked a massive extension last offseason and proved to be worth every penny, collecting 12 sacks, two pass deflections and four forced fumbles in 14 games. But despite his individual success, Garrett wasn’t happy with how the season ended for the Browns in the divisional round against the Chiefs. However, he’s optimistic Cleveland can remain a contender with its young core.

“I’m never happy with losing,” Garrett told the Browns official site. “We are always trying to go to the very end and be there. We have a young core. We go back, keep building on what we have this year and take another crack at it.”

The Browns missed out on JJ Watt in free agency, with the former Defensive Player of the Year choosing instead to sign with the Cardinals. While Watt would have been a nice addition, the Browns still have options to fill the spot opposite of Garrett. Names like Von Miller, Carl Lawson and Trey Hendrickson have all been mentioned as possible targets for the Browns to fill the void.

Olivier Vernon has been Garrett’s pass-rush partner the past two seasons, which was a good, but not great partnership. But the oft-injured Vernon had his moments, especially during the back-half of the schedule last season, notching nine sacks in eight games.

It’s unlikely Vernon will be back with the Browns. He’s an unrestricted free agent and is coming off a ruptured Achilles he suffered in Cleveland’s regular-season finale.

