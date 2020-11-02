Browns Reveal Severity of Myles Garrett’s Knee Injury

Myles Garrett is not expected to miss any time for the Cleveland Browns after it was revealed that his knee did not suffer any structural damage against the Las Vegas Raiders over the weekend.

Kevin Stefanski broke the good news to media members during his press conference on Monday.

“Nothing structurally significant [is damaged in the knee],” Stefanski said. “So we should have him available definitely for the next ball game.”

The Browns are on a bye this week, giving Garrett some extra time to heal up from multiple injuries. They’ll face the one-win Texans next time out.

Garrett, a Defensive Player of the Year contender, entered the game against the Raiders with a bum ankle that kept him limited in practice for most of the week leading up. He played on less than 50 percent of the team’s defensive snaps on Sunday.

“It’s obvious how much of an impact he makes in these games, so happy that we dodged a bullet,” Stefanski said. “And we’ll just need him to come back on Wednesday, see if he’s ready to practice. If he’s not, we’ll have a few days here to rest, then get ready to roll next week.”

Myles Garrett Says He’ll Play ‘No Matter How it Feels’

Garrett said he suffered the knee injury on a cut block on the first series and tried to gut through it. He was relegated mostly to just passing situations but didn’t make any excuses after the game.

“It is what it is. It is part of the game. You get hampered with things like that, and you just try to play through to the best that I can or best that I could,” Garrett said. “It just started wearing on me. Started going to third downs and then they were driving the field and we were in passing downs. Have to have what it takes to get out there the run downs.”

But Garrett, who had his season cut short last year due to a six-game suspension, is clear that he’ll do whatever it takes to stay on the field.

“As long as I can walk on it or run on it, I am going to try to play on it,” he told reporters after the game. “No matter how it feels the next two weeks, I will try to be out there unless they make a point of holding me out.”

Browns Shut Down Practice Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The Browns announced that they were starting their bye week virtually after a player reported COVID-19 symptoms.

“This morning, an active player who has not been in the facility today reported that he is experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms,” the team said in a release.” While there have been no positive test results among players, coaches or staff members, the team decided to host meetings remotely to exercise the appropriate level of caution.”

The Browns have had a few COVID-19 scares, including some false-positives back at the start of the season.

“It wasn’t fun,” Stefanski said in August. “I can laugh about it now, but truly it wasn’t fun to have that phone call very early in the morning and not get the news that it was potentially an error until later. It’s something I take seriously, and our whole goal with our players and our staff is to keep everybody safe.”

