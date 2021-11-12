Browns Star Myles Garrett Calls Out Patriots Rookie QB Mac Jones

NFL sack leader Myles Garrett has his sights firmly set on New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, made evident by the Cleveland Browns defensive end’s strong comments on Friday leading up to their Sunday matchup.

Garrett, who has 12 sacks this season, wants to get his hands on Jones and deliver a memorable “welcome to the NFL” moment for the rookie.

“A rookie anything,” Garrett told reporters on Friday, November 12. “It could be a rookie receiver, a running back, a tight end, a quarterback, it doesn’t matter. I want to get my hands on him and show him that things are different on this level. I want to show him that it’s all fun and games, but these guys are real out here, especially in Cleveland.”

Jones found himself in a bit of controversy last week after he was seen twisting the ankle of Panthers edge-rusher Brian Burns. Some Carolina players called out the former Alabama standout passer for the dirty plan and Burns wished defensive ends around the league “happy hunting” when they face Jones.

Here’s the video of Mac Jones grabbing Brian Burns ankle (just follow those two and you’ll see it). pic.twitter.com/OKWgBwIN9c — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 7, 2021

“Of course, I watched it,’’ Garrett said. “I’ll hold my comments on that one. Hopefully, it doesn’t happen to me. I don’t know. Is he going to turn into the ankle grabber? I don’t know. We will see.”

Myles Garrett Dealing With Injured Foot





Myles Garrett addresses the media following practice on November 12th, 2021.

The problem for Garrett is that he’s dealing with an injured foot and doesn’t want anyone with ill will getting their hands on it — Jones included.

“I am a little bit sore,” Garrett said. “I’m good. Just kind of rolled my foot weird in the game – I think at the end of the third [quarter]. It was really out of an abundance of caution. I probably could have gone the last two days, but there was no point of fighting through pain to practice when I can get a good practice today and get in the playbook to know exactly what I am going to do and go out there fresh. I don’t think I have any lingering effects.”

Garrett is looking to add to his sack total with Steelers pass-rusher TJ Watt hot on his heels, but expects a battle against the Patriots’ gritty offensive line.

“They like to maul you. They like to weigh you down. They like to run the ball. They like to cut on quick throws,” Garrett said. “They really just like to try to weigh you down all game, never stop coming and play until the echo of the whistle. That is what you would expect from that side of the ball, especially from a great coach like Belichick.”

Browns Will Be Without Nick Chubb Against Pats

The Browns will be without starting running back Nick Chubb and dynamic rookie back Demetric Felton against the Patriots on Sunday. Both tested positive for COVID-19 and have not been cleared to play.

“I think he is one of the very best running backs in the league,” Garrett said of Chubb, who is in the mix for the rushing title with 721 yards. “We are going to have his back and fully support him, and he is going to fully support us. He knows that we are going to do our best to keep on pushing our running game and trying to produce like we usually have. Of course, it will be different, but like you said, it is next man up. Draw up different plays. We will try to do things a little bit differently for the men we have to create big plays rushing the ball on the offense. I do not think we will miss a beat because of the guys we have, but it is just different not having such a dominant force out there.”

In Chubb’s absence, D’Ernest Johnson will carry the load for the Browns in the second start of his career.