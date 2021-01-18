Myles Garrett Defends Hit That Concussed Patrick Mahomes

Some of the talk after the Cleveland Browns lost to the Kansas City Chiefs was about the hit Mack Wilson delivered on Patrick Mahomes that knocked the MVP frontrunner out of the game.

There were some that accused Wilson of a dirty hit — including Mahomes’ mom — although it was fairly evident from the replay that he wasn’t going out of his way to injure the Chiefs quarterback. It just ended up being an awkward play, where Mahomes got up woozy after contact.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett defended Wilson after the game, saying he wasn’t “headhunting” on the hit.

“I want to say that nobody on our team is headhunting, going after guys or trying to hurt a guy, no matter how good he is,” Garrett said. “We are praying for his recovery and praying for his success. He has always been a quality guy and the way he does stuff for the community. He is a leader on and off the field that you appreciate seeing, especially from a guy of that caliber and just always trying to be a positive force everywhere he goes.”

#Browns DE Myles Garrett said some of #Chiefs players, including Travis Kelce, felt LB Mack Wilson was head hunting QB Patrick Mahomes. Garrett said we're trying to play the game how it's supposed to be played, and Kelce is passionate b/c Mahomes is his guy. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) January 17, 2021

Wilson had plenty of backup after the game, from Garrett to quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“I did not specifically see the hit, but Mack is not a dirty player,” Mayfield told reporters. “That is not the case. If anybody truly thinks that, that is their own opinion so they can have it that way. Like I said, I hope Pat is OK, and like I said, Mack is not like that.”

Travis Kelce was among the Chiefs players saying the hit could have been more on the intentional side.

“You never wanna say that someone purposely took somebody out the game,” said Kelce, via Kansas City Star beat writer Sam McDowell. “But they were flying around, and after the initial hit, they were fired up, saying, ‘That’s what we do; That’s what we do.’

and their players. For the most part, it was just in a competitive mindset. I do feel like those guys are good dudes, and I respect a lot of them for that, especially Myles." (end) — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) January 18, 2021

“So it’s just, there was a lot of talk between me and their players. For the most part, it was just in a competitive mindset. I do feel like those guys are good dudes, and I respect a lot of them for that, especially Myles [Garrett].”

Mack Wilson Reaches Out to Patrick Mahomes

Wilson didn’t wait long to reach out to Mahomes after the game, wishing the quarterback good health and defending himself.

“Never been a dirty player in my life. I just try my best to play fast and make plays. Don’t try to insult me & keep the threats to yourself,” Wilson wrote on Twitter. “Prayers to Patrick Mahomes. I pray you back next week! Go be great like you have been!”

Prayers to @PatrickMahomes . I pray you back next week! Go be great like you have been! 🙏🏾❤️ — Mack Wilson (@5mackwilson1) January 17, 2021

Mahomes quickly responded to Wilson, giving him the all-clear on the situation.

“All good brother!” Mahomes wrote.

All good brother! 💪🏽 https://t.co/ORwLG6eFTV — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 17, 2021

Chiefs Give Positive Update on Patrick Mahomes

With the victory against the Browns in the bag, the focus shifts to the AFC Championship for Kansas City. However, the health of Mahomes will be key going forward. Luckily, it sounds like Mahomes is doing well, all things considered.

“He got hit in the back of the head and kinda knocked the wind out of him and everything else with it,” Reid said.” He’s doing great right now which is a real positive as we looked at this. Passed all the deals that he needed to pass so we’ll see where it goes from here.”

The Chiefs will face the Bills next week for a spot in the Super Bowl. Kansas City is seeking to become the first repeat champion since the Patriots won back-to-back Super Bowls in 2004 and 2005 with their victories in Super Bowl XXXVIII and XXXIX.

Kansas City is the betting favorite at +200 to win the Super Bowl, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

READ NEXT: Former Browns Star Shades Team Prior to Chiefs Matchup