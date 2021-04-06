Browns Star Teases Position Change for Next Season

Myles Garrett is one of the top pass-rushers in the NFL, but it turns out the Cleveland Browns defensive end wouldn’t mind trying his hand under center.

Garret posted a photo to his Instagram on Monday looking the part of a quarterback — albeit more Cam Newton than Baker Mayfield. The caption read “QB2.”

The comments joked that wide receiver Jarvis Landry would actually be QB2 if the Browns needed an emergency backup. Landry completed 4-of-4 passes last year for 74 yards and a touchdown on trick plays, taking some big hits to deliver the pass.

Garrett conceded, responding: “I’ll settle for a goal-line wildcat.”

Myles Garrett Has Peititoned for Offensive Role Before

The mere idea of Garrett running the ball has to strike fear into the hearts of defenders. Garrett is 6-foot-4 and around 275 pounds. On top of that, he has insane athletism, which he shows off in various Instagram workout videos. He’s also claimed that he ran a 4.48 40-yard dash.

It’s not the first time Garrett has petitioned for an offensive role with the Browns, also doing so last season after showing off a massive box jump.

“[Baker Mayfield] I think it’s time for a MG goal line package,” he wrote on Twitter.

⁦@bakermayfield⁩ I think it’s time for a MG goal line package. pic.twitter.com/t0uBNnyvva — Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) May 1, 2020

Browns Bolstered Defense in Offseason

While Garrett has playfully petitioned for a role on offense, the Browns have been focusing their energy on building a defense around him. With Garrett locked up on a five-year contract extension, the Browns are looking to give him a solid dancing partner on the other side of the defensive line that will optimize the team’s pass-rush for years to come.

The Browns inked former first-round pick, Takk McKinley, to a one-year deal this offseason — a good gamble for someone who showed high-upside early on in his career. He collected 13 of his 17.5 career sacks in his first two years in the league and showed the talent that made him a first-round pick. However, he was cut by Atlanta in November after a social media tirade and he wasn’t able to get on the field after that. He signed with the Bengals, 49ers and Raiders, but was never healthy enough to suit up.

“You always have your highs and you always have your lows. That is just life. Life is a rollercoaster,” he told reporters. “For me, the biggest thing is to learn from my mistakes. I am not perfect. I made a lot of mistakes in my past. However, if I want to grow from that, I just do not make the same mistake twice. As far as the opportunity goes, sometimes a fresh start is the best thing for everyone. I am just very, very excited to be a part of the Cleveland Browns knowing how bad they wanted me and knowing the opportunity that lies in front of me.”

Other big names the Browns added on the defensive side of the ball were safety John Johnson III, cornerback Troy Hill, veteran defensive tackle Malik Jackson and linebacker Anthony Walker.

Browns Courting Jadeveon Clowney Once Again

The Brown might not be done adding to the defense and have actively been courting former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney. The sides engaged in talks last year but Clowney chose instead to ink a one-year deal with the Titans.

Clowney injured his knee, needing surgery after playing in just eight games. He notched just 19 tackles — four for a loss — and no sacks in a down year. That was coming off a season in Seattle where he missed time with a core injury and managed just three sacks.

With the market significantly lower than it was a year ago for Clowney, the Browns could swoop in and land a Pro Bowl-caliber defensive end for a bargain bin price, the caveat beating that he’d have to stay healthy.

“I think that it is great to have two bookends along the defensive line – very few teams do,” Berry told reporters this offseason when asked about the spot opposite of Garrett. “I think there are a number of different configurations that can make us successful on the defensive line. We will look to add talent at that spot, no different than we would all across the defense and up and down the roster, but I would not necessarily get zeroed in there.”

Clowney’s currently has a market value is $6.5 million per season, per Spotrac.

READ NEXT: Browns QB Baker Mayfield Called Out by Wife: ‘Payback’s a B***h’