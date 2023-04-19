Browns Star Myles Garrett ‘Retires’ From Event After Injury

Don’t expect to see Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett scaling walls at the Pro Bowl next season.

Garrett suffered a toe injury during the Pro Bowl Games last season while competing in the obstacle course opposite of Panthers defensive end Brian Burns. It was officially dubbed a dislocation of his right big toe, which is still bothering him months later.

“It’s just frustrating,” Garrett told reporters on Wednesday, April 19. “But by the time the season rolls around, I don’t think it will be an issue.”

It has given him second thoughts about participating in the Pro Bowl Games, which got a facelift this season but puts players in unique situations — like on an obstacle course — that could lead to injuries.

“Run-away-from-the-cops obstacle course,” Garrett said. “Jumping over walls and fences. Doesn’t make sense to me.”

The positive takeaway from Garrett’s injury talk was that his shoulder is feeling better. Garrett played through the injury for a chunk of last season after getting banged up during a car crash.

“It’s been getting better, little by little and, honestly, I got more beef with the Pro Bowl and messing up my toe than I do with the shoulder right now,” Garrett said. “I think the shoulder will be just fine.

“The toe is the most nagging thing trying to get out there, do agility, run and plant, stuff that I can do, but it’s just nagging stuff. It’s just frustrating. But by the time season rolls around, I don’t think any of that will be an issue.”

No injury is good but Garrett sounds confident he’ll be back to his old self soon.

Myles Garrett Key Part of New-Look Browns Defense

Play

Myles Garrett hopes Browns new DL will be ‘feared’ Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett talks about why he hopes the defensive line will be feared with the new players and Jim Schwartz’s new defense. Wednesday, April 19, 2023 2023-04-19T11:52:22Z

The Browns reshaped their defense in the offseason, parting ways with some veterans, bringing in new faces and hiring defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

“I’m excited. Guys are hungry and ready to work, already talking about getting some extra work done after our workouts were done,” Garrett said. “Just trying to start from that small group, seeing who we can get and just try to keep on adding more people into the fold. Get everyone to stay, stay late, extra work and just get one percent better.”

Garrett is coming off back-to-back 16-sack seasons but Schwartz has shared that he expects even more from the powerful pass-rusher in his attacking scheme. Garrett is looking forward to the opportunity.

“I think his scheme will be tuned towards us, especially the guys up front, letting us go out there and hunt,” Garrett said. “He knows he has some great guys on the back end as well and he’s excited for the opportunity to utilize all of us. I know he’s going to make the most out of the talent he has in the room and if he does, that will showcase not only my talent, but all of our talents.”

Browns WR Amari Cooper Also on Road to Recovery

#Browns Amari Cooper reveals he underwent core muscle surgery. Is in his 8th week of recovery and feeling good pic.twitter.com/YoUO8bI7Lf — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 18, 2023

Garrett is not the only important Browns player dealing with an injury. Top receiver Amari Cooper disclosed this week that he had offseason core surgery, which he played through last season.

“The recovery went well. I’m on the eighth week of it now, so I feel good,” Cooper said. “I feel like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.”

The injury hampered Cooper but he played through it effectively. Cooper managed 1,160 yards on 78 receptions with a career-high nine touchdowns.