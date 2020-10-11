Browns Star Myles Garrett Recruiting Monster Free Agent Pass-Rusher

The Cleveland Browns defense has been impressive so far this season, with Myles Garrett holding it down up front with his ability to rush the passer and force turnovers.

But Garrett is open to bringing in more help, and that could come in the form of former Baylor defensive end Shawn Oakman, who became a meme during his college days for his massive physique.

Garrett reportedly sent a DM to Oakman on Instagram saying: “We could use some help over here brotha.”

Oakman responded saying, “I would love to play by your side.”

Oakman was projected to go within the top three rounds of the draft in 2016 before sexual assault charges against him turned his life upside-down. He was cleared of the charges in 2019 when a jury found him not guilty.

“A lot of people don’t go through what I go through and make it out,” Oakman said this summer, per the Sun-Sentinel. “Why not me? I’m chosen. We don’t wish for these things, but it takes a strong man, a strong woman, to come through [them] and be on top. I’m thankful for all those things I’ve been through. They give me more character and create substance in my life.”

Garrett and Olivier Vernon are establish starters when healthy, but the Browns would welcome depth. Porter Gustin and Adrian Clayborn are the backups. However, Clayborn has been dealing with injury issues this season, as has Vernon.

Myles Garret Looking to be ‘The Greatest’

Garrett is tied for the league lead with five sacks. He also has forced three fumbled, helping propel the Browns defense and giving the Cleveland offense some short fields to work with.

Garrett told reporters that his veteran teammate Sheldon Richarson has motivated him to be great. The two were caught talking a little trash to each other during a win against Washington, spurring the conversation.

“He wants to be great, and I want to be the greatest. He is not going to back down towards me at all and I have a standard to set for myself so I am always going to try to reach and exceed that. Anytime I feel like someone is trying to pass me up, I am going to step up above and beyond.”

Myles Garrett Confident Browns Can Slow Down Colts

The Browns are listed as a pick-em against the Colts, thanks in part to some key injuries for Indianapolis. Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and left tackle Anthony Castonzo — which might help unleash Garrett, who feels like he can keep his forced turnover streak going.

Colts have declared two of their best players out for Sunday: LT Anthony Castonzo (rib) and LB Darius Leonard (groin). — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) October 9, 2020

“As long as I have a chance to get some one on ones and rush the passer. But we have to earn the right by stopping each team’s running attack, and the Colts have some talented running backs.”

