Browns Star Myles Garrett Under Fire for Shirtless Photo

Myles Garrett posted a shirtless photo on Instagram and less than a day later the Cleveland Browns star was being chased down for a drug test by the NFL.

Garrett poked fun at the incident on social media, posting the photo that got him in trouble and the ensuing text messages from the NFL saying he had to perform a random “Performance Enhancing Substance Test.”

It’s not the first time the NFL has allegedly targeted Garrett due to his otherworldly physique. The All-Pro pass-rusher decided to not wear sleeves during games early on in the year, which resulted in the NFL testing him. He decided to change up his style

“I go sleeveless TWO TIMES and get ‘randomly’ drug tested BOTH times,” Garrett tweeted. “I’d try 3 for 3 but they can miss me with the blood draw. Not the vibe. #SleevelessMyles is retired.”

Garrett’s latest encounter with the NFL’s testing unit got the attention of teammate Davis Njoku, who has quite the physique himself. Njoku responded to Garrett’s tweet with a series of crying laughing emojis. Garrett fired back with a witty response.

“You got your shirt off more than me,” Garrett commented. “They need to be testing you.”

Aye man leave me outta this 😂😂 just passing by 🧑🏿‍🦯 https://t.co/z2N43iVBC5 — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) January 26, 2022

Myles Garrett Coming Off Monster Year

Garrett recorded a franchise-record 16 sacks last season, building on his reputation as one of the most gifted defensive players in the league. We would have had a chance to pile on more but notched just one over his final four games as he dealt with a hamstring injury.

Garrett earned First-Team All-Pro honors and was named to his third Pro Bowl. While the personal accolades are nice, Garrett has only one goal in mind for his time with the Browns.

“Take us to the Super Bowl. That is the one goal that means everything to me,” Garrett said on January 7. “Everything else can go by the wayside. Of course, individual honors are nice and something I can put up in my house and display for my family and for my kids one day, but that Super Bowl means everything, not only to me but to this team and to the city. That is who I play for and who we do it for.”

Browns Might Have to Rebuild Defensive Line

It’s a good thing the Browns have Garrett locked up until 2027 because they might have another rebuild on the defensive line ahead of them next season.

Defensive tackle Malik McDowell will not likely be returning after a recent arrest and his partner inside, Malik Jackson, is a 32-year-old free agent. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is a free agent, while backup pass-rusher Takkarist McKinley is unlikely to return after suffering an Achilles injury late in the year.

The most important player in the equation is Clowney, who notched seven sacks — good for second on the team — and was highly effective as a run-stopper as well. Clowney was on just a one-year deal he signed this offseason, which went better than expected. He avoided any major injuries and provided a legitimate threat opposite of Garrett.