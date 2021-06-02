Browns DE Myles Garrett Wants to Have Steelers ‘Shook’

Myles Garrett lives in the gym and the Cleveland Browns defensive star showed up to OTAs looking even more massive than he has in the past, which was noted by his teammates and rivals.

During his time with the media, Garrett was asked about putting on some extra muscle this offseason and had an interesting response.

“I can’t tell you that. I have to leave it as a mystery to them,” Garrett told reporters when prompted with a question about a Steelers player thinking he’s looking even more jacked than in previous seasons. “If he thinks I look larger than usual, I have to have him shook when I run up on him. I am glad they think that. I have been working hard. I feel like I have been trying to elevate myself every year. I have been working on my progression one or two times a day for four or five days. I think it is going to pay off big time, but I do not think I lost any speed so I do not want them to get any ideas that I am a little bit slower because that is not the case.”

Stefanski: Garrett Setting an Example as Leader

Garrett is an athletic freak, capable of things men his size should not be able to do. It has allowed the former No. 1 pick to become one of the premier pass-rushers in the NFL. Last year he collected 12 sacks, two pass deflections and four forced fumbles in 14 games, so the reality of him adding even more power and not losing speed is a scary prospect for teams that lineup across from the Browns.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was pleased that Garrett was among the veterans who attended OTAs, setting the bar for new and younger players.

“It is no secret that Myles is a leader of this football team and a leader of this defense. To see him out there with his teammates, going through the drills and that type of thing is great,” Stefanski said. “Myles leads in his own way. I think he does a great job on and off the field.”

With the Browns swapping out three starters on the defensive line and bringing in some youthful depth, Garrett felt getting in work as a team was extra important this offseason.

“Really the D line and kind of as a defense, we decided we needed to be there to work with the younger guys, get some work in with the coaches and for everyone to be able to get on the bags, work on their technique and get on some cleats and a helmet,” he said. “I know it has been awhile for some of these guys. Just being able to do that and work on your craft a little bit and work on the plays, it flows a little bit more seamless than if we were to take such a long, extended break from each other and not know each other’s tendencies and know how we are on the field.”

Myles Garrett Officially Retired From Basketball

Myles Garrett: “I can’t let anybody outwork me.”Defensive Lineman Myles Garrett addressed the media via Zoom on June 2, 2021. #PlayerSound 2021-06-02T17:31:41Z

Garrett made quite a few headlines this offseason for his basketball talent, dunking on poor souls and showing off a sweet stroke from beyond the arc. But Garrett’s days on the hardcourt are coming to an end, with Stefanski pushing his big defensive end into early retirement.

“He retired so congratulations on a great career for Myles,” Stefanski joked, “really proud of him but he is done.”

Garrett just signed a massive extension with $100 million in guaranteed money, so the Browns are probably not too keen on him possibly injuring himself in a recreational activity. Garrett understood the concern and played along with his head coach.

“I feel like it is more of a (Michael) Jordan retirement. I went to baseball; I went to basketball for a second, and now I have to go back to what I am good at and what I usually do — playing football, rushing the passer and stopping the run,” Garrett said. “Next season, you never know (laughter). I might go back to basketball and I might go play baseball and see if I can get on a team (laughter). There is more on the horizon, but right now, I have to get back to my main focus.”

The Browns will wrap up this set of OTAs on Thursday before another set of them from June 7-10 in Berea.

