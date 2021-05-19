Browns DE Myles Garrett on Social Media: ‘Taking All Comers’

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett never backs down from a challenge, whether it’s on the field, in the gym, or even on the hardcourt.

In fact, he invites it.

Garrett has been spending some time this offseason putting in work on the basketball court, showing off his insane highlights through social media. Garrett issued a challenge in his latest batch of clips that showed off his dunks and a sweet stroke from beyond the arc.

“Taking all comers,” Garrett wrote.

The post captured the attention of many, including some of Garrett’s current and former teammates.

“Yeah the NFL gotta check your blood type this year fosho,” former Browns linebacker Willie Harvey commented.

“Oh just wait till I get back to Cle,” Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry chimed in. “You on my team.”

It’s not the first time Garrett has gone viral for his basketball highlight. Earlier this season he tagged Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and asking if he needed a “big guard.”

Myles Garrett Expects Browns Defense to be Scary

Garrett isn’t in need of a second career thanks to his dominance on the football field. The former top pick inked a massive extension last offseason and proved to be worth every penny, collecting 12 sacks, two pass deflections and four forced fumbles in 14 games.

Garrett got a new pass-rush partner this offseason in fellow former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney. The Browns landed Clowney after pursuing him for two offseasons, inking him to a one-year deal, banking on him being healthy after a pair of injury-riddled years.

“We’ll be very scary,” Garrett told reporters when asked about the signing. “I know everyone else is looking forward to it, and so am I.

“I know the guy is aggressive, really gets after it and he has a motor: keeps attacking, plays the run well and a good pass-rusher,” Garrett added. “He’s an athletic specimen like someone I know on the Browns, so it will be fun.”

Clowney notched just 19 tackles — four for a loss — and no sacks in a very down season with the Titans in 2020 that was derailed by injury. However, he’s confident that he can be a major threat opposite of Garrett.

“I still can dominate this league, I know that,” Clowney said. “But if I ever reach my max potential or get back there like I feel now, they say the sky is the limit, but it is probably higher than that. They have footprints on the moon, though. That is where we are trying to reach. I just want to stay healthy. If I play 16 games, I think we will be ready to see. Just let me work on that.”

Browns Rookie Impressed by Myles Garrett

Garrett sets quite the example for rookies who are coming into the league with his insane work ethic. Greg Newsome, the Browns first-round pick this season, said Garrett has set the bar for what being a member of the Browns is.

#Browns Greg Newsome II on Myles Garrett and his recent workout videos: "He's a freak." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 14, 2021

“He is a freak. I can’t wait to play with a guy like that, especially a guy like Myles Garrett where I will not have to cover for too long,” Newsome told reporters on Friday. “I just have to do my job. He is definitely setting the bar and showing he is ready to go. Whenever we get the pads on, he is going to be ready to go. How hard he works, it kind of shows me how hard I need to work all of the time to be as successful as a player like that.”

Garrett is an early favorite for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He comes in at +600, per Betting Pros, behind only Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who has won the award three times.

