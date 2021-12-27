NFL Execs Slight Browns DE Myles Garrett in Favor of Rivals

The NFL at large is not giving Cleveland Browns elite pass rusher Myles Garrett the respect he deserves as a career year for the defensive end creeps toward a close.

Tom Pelissero, of the NFL Network, conducted a mock vote, asking 23 executives from various front offices around the league to cast their ballots for a variety of regular season awards, including Most Valuable Player (MVP), Coach of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY). Garrett, amidst a breakout season, was named to the list of finalists for DPOY. However, the number of votes he received could be perceived as and undervaluation of the defensive end and all he has brought to the table for the Browns this season.

The final tallies were as follows:

T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers): 8 votes

Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys): 4

Trevon Diggs (Cowboys): 3

Myles Garrett (Browns): 3

Joey Bosa (Los Angeles Chargers): 2

Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams): 1

Robert Quinn (Chicago Bears): 1

Jalen Ramsey (Rams): 1

Watt’s Workman Style of Play Earned Him Brownie Points in Vote

Executives interviewed by Pelissero about their selections for DPOY made cases for Watt over Garrett by extolling Watt’s variety of defensive contributions compared to being “just a pass rusher.”

“He can rush the passer and he can drop and he does a lot of multiple things for their defense,” one executive told Pelissero. “He’s not just a pass rusher only.”

“He’s not the most gifted dude, but he’s relentless,” a second unnamed executive said.

The by-the-numbers argument does lean in Watt’s favor over Garrett through Week 16. The Browns’ pass rusher has recorded 15 sacks and 29 quarterback hits, whereas Watt leads the league with 17.5 sacks and 31 quarterback hits. Garrett has made 49 tackles and forced 1 fumble, while the Steelers’ linebacker has recorded 54 tackles and forced 4 fumbles.

As to the success of their teams, the Browns are 7-8 following a Christmas Day defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, while the Steelers are 7-7-1 and after falling to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 26.

Garrett’s Odds to Win DPOY Still Strong, Despite Opinions of Execs

NFL executives have unique insights and valued opinions on who should be, and ultimately will be, the league’s defensive player of the year — but they don’t actually get to vote on it. That responsibility belongs to members of the Associated Press.

Prior to this weekend’s games, the NFLonFox Instagram account released betting odds for the favorites to win the DPOY Award. Las Vegas slotted Garrett in a slightly stronger position to claim the honor than did the execs’ vote when the regular season ends approximately two weeks from now.

“It’s a dead heat for Defensive Player of the Year honors,” the Instagram post said. “Here are the players with the ten best odds. 🏆”

Watt led the pack at +200, while Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons was right on his heels with odds of +250. Garrett had the last spot on the podium in third place with odds of +350, followed by Donald at +700 and Diggs at +1,000.

Both Garrett and Watt had similar, moderately impactful games over the weekend, recording 1 QB hit and 1 tackle each. No sacks were registered between the two pass rushers, neither were any fumbles forced or passes intercepted.

The Cowboys, however, dismantled the Washington Football Team on Sunday night and Parsons was one of several standouts on the defense. He registered 3 tackles, along with 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss and 2 quarterback hits. The performance is likely to improve Parsons’ case for DPOY in comparison to Watt and Garrett, the rookie’s primary competition for the award.