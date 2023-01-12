Browns Work Out Highly-Touted QB as Potential Jacoby Brissett Replacement

The Cleveland Browns will be in search of a reliable backup option to quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason and are already investigating potential candidates.

The Browns were able to rely on an established veteran in Jacoby Brissett this season, leaning on the 30-year-old QB to start 11 games this season while Watson was suspended. However, Brissett will likely depart this offseason in search of a potential starting opportunity, with his comments at the end of his starting tenure with the Browns serving as evidence of that.

“Oh, for sure (I’m a starter),” Brissett said in November. “Yeah, definitely. And like I said, that’s why I was brought here, because the Browns understood that, too. So, yeah, I think I went out and proved myself right.”

The Browns have a long offseason ahead to shore up the position but took a look at CFL standout Nathan Rourke on Wednesday at a workout. Rourke won “Most Outstanding Canadian” this past season in the CFL, recording 3,349 yards passing with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 games played with the BC Lions.

Rourke played his college ball at Ohio, where he passed for 7,457 yards, 60 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

Rourke Decision on Future ‘Imminent’

Rourke has made the rounds, also working out for the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals.

Farhan Lalji of TSN reported that Rourke is expected to make a decision on his next team soon.

“Nathan Rourke’s workout tour concluded today in Cleveland. He visited 12 teams, a majority have made offers, several with meaningful guarantees,” Lalji tweeted. “Rourke has been in regular contact with BC Lions throughout the process. A decision is imminent, I expect by the weekend.”

The Browns also worked out a pair of wide receivers in Slade Bolden and JaVonta Payton.

Brissett Was Valuable Asset for Browns

Brissett outplayed expectations despite his 4-7 record as the starter. He completed 64% of his passes for 2,608 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. But more importantly, he was a leader for the Browns during a very tumultuous year, commanding quite a bit of respect in the locker room.

“Jacoby has been amazing for us,” running back Nick Chubb said. “He’s a great person overall and a very good player. He’s done a lot of great things here. I love him. I love playing beside him. It’s been great playing beside him. I know this last game he’s going to give it his all for us.”

It was clear Brissett valued his relationships with his teammates and adjusted to his role as the backup to Watson.

“Just trying to be a good person and be there for guys,” Brissett said. “I found that I’ve talked to more guys than I have went up to. They’ve come to talk to me and things of that nature, and since I haven’t been playing and have been mingling around more, my relationship with guys have gotten stronger.”

The Browns will have Kellen Mond under contract for next season. They snatched him up off waivers at the start of the season when he was let go by the Vikings.