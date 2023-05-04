Browns Talks With 3-Time All-Pro Defensive Tackle Flame Out

The Cleveland Browns are looking for a veteran defensive tackle and investigated signing veteran Ndamukong Suh prior to the draft.

The report of the Browns’ interest in Suh comes via Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report.

“The Browns checked in on free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh before the draft, but nothing ultimately developed, per a league source,” Stainbrook tweeted on May 4.

The Browns also had an interest in Suh last season but weren’t able to get a deal done.

Suh is 36 years old but proved last season that he can still be a viable contributor, even in a smaller role. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles at the midway mark of last season and played on just over a third of their defensive snaps after his arrival. He garnered an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 64.2. He was especially good at stopping the run — a skill set the Browns would welcome to their youthful group.

Suh might look to have a similar plan to last season, getting to sit out training camp but still finding a home once the season begins. His contract with the Eagles last year was for just $750,000, per Spotrac. But money isn’t an issue for Suh, who has made over $168 million in his career.

Browns Inked DT Dalvin Tomlinson to Deal in Free Agency

The Browns needed to address their deficiencies at defensive tackle this offseason and did so by signing Dalvin Tomlinson to a four-year, $57 million deal with $27.5 million guaranteed.