Top RB Seeking Trade Dubbed ‘Ideal Complement’ for Browns’ Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns have a superstar running back in Nick Chubb, but maybe he could be even better with another star RB at his side. Bleacher Report has dubbed Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers as “an ideal complement” to Chubb.

Austin Ekeler Could ‘Add Years to Chubb’s Career’

According to Bleacher Report, one big reason the Browns should look at Ekeler right now is that the tandem of Ekeler and Chubb could “add years to Chubb’s career” by giving him someone to share the workload with.

“The Cleveland Browns make a lot of sense for Ekeler. He would be an ideal complement to Nick Chubb, who’s recorded more than 27 receptions in one out of his five pro seasons. The Browns could then feed Chubb 12-15 carries per game, which is slightly lower than his career average of 16.1 rush attempts per outing. In the long run, Ekeler can add years to Chubb’s career, taking on some of the wear and tear on the ground,” writes Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton.

However, Moton does point out that that would put the Browns “on the hook” for some expensive contracts. Chubb and Ekeler would have two of the highest contracts for running backs, plus they already have the highest guaranteed contract in NFL history with what they gave quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Austin Ekeler & the Los Angeles Chargers’ Contract Negotiations Have Fallen Apart

From NFL Now: After several attempts by the #Chargers to work out a deal with Austin Ekeler, he now has permission to seek a trade. He discussed, then we discussed. pic.twitter.com/7xMmIzQKJR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 5, 2023

On April 5, NFL reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted that running back Austin Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers have made “several attempts” at contract negotiations but cannot get on the same page, so Ekeler “now has permission to seek a trade.”

Rapoport said that his “understanding” of the situation is that the Chargers have tried to give Ekeler a raise and perhaps a contract extension, but negotiations fell apart.

“I imagine Austin Ekeler’s feelings are a little bit hurt when he said the Chargers said we don’t want to talk about an extension anymore,” said Rapoport, adding, “All this comes after several attempts by the Chargers to try to either give him a raise and/or lock him up to a long-term deal. So all of this trade request comes on the heels of that.”

Rapoport added that the free agency market for running backs is “tough” right now.

“One the top running backs got $6 million a year, I believe that was Miles Sanders. If you want more than that — that’s basically what Austin Ekeler is making. So he wants more than the top running back got in free agency this year,” said the NFL reporter, adding, “I’m sure he deserves it. He is a great player and his production, no doubt has outweighed his salary, I’m just saying it’s tough sweating when you want just a whole lot of money as a late-20s running back at a time when there’s a lot of running backs in the draft as well.”

"I want to be a Charger."@AustinEkeler explains his long-term plan on Fantasy Dirt with @Michael_Fabiano & @AmberTheoharis. pic.twitter.com/r2nxGhmMWX — Fantasy Sports Radio (@SiriusXMFantasy) April 4, 2023

For his part, Ekeler said on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio on April 4 that he felt like he “got punched in the face” when the Chargers shut down contract extension talk.

“For me, it really doesn’t come down to the logo, it really comes down to just really the commitment to having me in their long-term plan. I kind of got punched in the face when the Chargers basically said hey, we don’t want to talk about extensions anymore,” said Ekeler, adding, “We don’t really have insight on what they’re thinking, things like that. They’re just like nah, we don’t wanna talk anymore.

But Ekeler reiterated that he wants to be a Charger, he just doesn’t like feeling “disrespected by [his] own organization.”

“This is the organization that I’ve continued to rise and hit new heights in and continued to add more value, right? Scored the most touchdowns from scrimmage in the past two years. So that’s how it felt. It felt like wow, this is the first time in my career with them that I felt kind of disrespected by my own organization and it sucks. I wanna be a Charger. I wanna be a Charger, I wanna be there. It sucks ’cause it’s like, OK, let’s get something done,” said the star running back.

Ekeler is correct — he led the league in touchdowns from scrimmage the past two years with 38 and second place is not really that close; the next-closest RB in that regard is the Arizona Cardinals’ James Conner with 26.