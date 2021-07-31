Details of Nick Chubb’s Contract Extension With Browns Revealed

The Cleveland Browns and running back Nick Chubb have reached an agreement on a contract extension.

The Browns had been working towards a deal this offseason and multiple sources have confirmed that his extension will be for three years, $36.6 million and includes $30 million guaranteed.

Josina Anderson was the first to report that the team was close to reaching an agreement with Chubb and shortly after the deal was confirmed.

Chubb made it clear this offseason that Cleveland is where he wants to be now and in the future.

“Cleveland is where I want to be,” Chubb said via Zoom before minicamp on June 15, mentioning that he believes talks have started between his agent and the Browns on an extension. “I hope everything can work out in that direction.”

With the three-year deal, he’ll be a free agent at 28 years old and in the mix to sign another large deal.

Nick Chubb Has Established Himself Among NFL’s Best

Chubb has established himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL, rushing for 3,557 yards and 28 touchdowns over his first three seasons. He narrowly missed out on the rushing title in 2019 and would have been in the running last year as well if not for missing four games with a knee injury. He’s added 72 catches for 577 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite missing the four games last season, Chubb made the Pro Bowl, rushing for 1067 yards and 12 touchdowns. Chubb averaged 5.6 yards per carry in 2020, despite facing an eight-plus man box about 31.5% of the time, per The 33rd Team.

Chubb is not flashy and brings a workmanlike attitude in everything he does. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski called Chubb a “cultural tone-setter” for his club.

“He is a cultural tone-setter. I like everything about him,” Stefanski said of Chubb last season. “Just doesn’t say much. He comes to work and does his job. There’s a way to lead without being a rah-rah guy. You don’t have to be making speeches. His teammates are very, very keenly aware when [he’s] in the building and on the field. He’s about his business and about working. That’s something I really respect.”

Chubb also has the benefit of working with Kareem Hunt, one of the best “backup” running backs in the league that would likely be a starter elsewhere.

“Kareem is an awesome teammate and an awesome player,” Chubb said during minicamp. “Every year, it is great to go out there and play with him. I think every year is a chance for us to go out there and show how we can continue to be a dynamic duo every year.”

Hunt rushed for 841 yards on 198 carries last season, a 4.2 yards per carry average. He also caught 38 balls for 304 yards and notched 11 total touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield Also in Need of Extension

It was essential for the Browns to get a deal done with Chubb this offseason. Unlike Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward, Chubb was a second-round pick, meaning a fifth-year option was not in the cards. He could have become a free agent next offseason.

Mayfield, Ward and offensive guard Wyatt Teller are the key pieces the Browns need to lock up going forward. As the quarterback, Mayfield is the most high-profile and polarizing.

“Honestly, all he needs to do is work, perform and he’s going to be fine,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on Friday.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but the Browns at least have Chubb as the centerpiece of the running game going forward.

