Browns Announce Return of Offensive Star in Epic Fashion

The Cleveland Browns have thrown up the Bat-Signal, welcoming back Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb to the field.

The Browns put out a tweet on Monday with the classic Batman reference to announce that Chubb would be designated for a return from injured reserve after missing the last four-plus games with a knee injury.

Chubb is a big Batman aficionado, often sharing photos of the Dark Knight on his social media. Chubb has in many ways taken on the persona of Batman, moving in the shadows and letting his actions speak louder than words.

Despite missing the past four games, Chubb leads the NFL this season with six rushes of 20-plus yards. In the first four games this season, Chubb recorded 335 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Nick Chubb Looks Fresh in First Practice Back

Chubb was out on the field Monday for the Browns first practice following the bye, drawing rave reviews from his head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“He was fresh legs out there. He looked like Nick looked. He was ready to roll out there at practice,” Stefanski told reporters on Monday. “Obviously, he is chomping at the bit. He has done everything in this rehab that has been asked of him. As you can imagine he has attacked it.”

However, Stefanski didn’t make any promises about Chubb being active this week against the Texans.

“We will see how the week unfolds here,” Stefanski said.

Browns guard Wyatt Teller also returned to the field in an equally important move. Teller was helping lead the way for Cleveland’s top-ranked running game before exiting the Browns Week 5 win against the Colts with an injury. Like Chubb, the Browns are taking it slow with Teller’s availability.

#Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on the return of RB Nick Chubb & RG Wyatt Teller to practice Monday + his team coming back from the bye week healthier pic.twitter.com/Yo8zi5cwZE — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 9, 2020

“We will see how this unfolds this week, but you are talking about two good football players,” Stefanski said. “If we are able to get them back, I think that will give a boost to our team.”

The Browns have the NFL’s fifth-ranked running game at 150 yards per contest. Kareem Hunt, who led the backfield with Chubb out, has 529 rushing yards this season, but did not break 100 yards on the ground with Chubb out.

Austin Hooper Also Back From Appendectomy

Another key piece the Browns are getting back on the offensive side of the ball is starting tight end Austin Hooper, who had a setback after an emergency appendectomy. Hooper said he relied on former Browns center Alex Mack — who played through an appendicitis while with the Browns — for some guidance during his time away.

“We are talking, and he is like, ‘I came back pretty quick, but I also do not get tackled in the internal organ area, either, so you might be out a little longer than I was,'” Hooper said. “He said the same thing – just super random, was getting in and getting ready to go to work just like me and then you are headed to the ER for something completely out of your control.

“Definitely happy and grateful to be back here with my teammates on the field.”

If all goes right, Hooper, Teller and Chubb will have the Browns offense looking fresher than it was before the bye week.

