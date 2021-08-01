Browns RB Nick Chubb Breaks Silence After Contract News

The Cleveland Browns agreed to a contract extension with Nick Chubb on Saturday and the star running back had an interesting reaction to the news becoming official.

Chubb posted a photo that read simply “Let’s go Cleveland” following the news of his three-year, $36.6 million deal. He’ll get $20 million of guaranteed money. It seemed like an appropriate reaction from the low-key star, who lets his play do the talking.

Shortly after the post, he published photos to his Instagram story from what looked like his knee surgery in 2015 while at Georgia. It was a life-changing moment for the Pro Bowl back, but he still managed to become one of the NFL’s best.

“Came a long way,” Chubb wrote on one of the photos.

Chubb is right. He went from a second-round pick to a perennial Pro Bowl talent, helping spur the turnaround in Cleveland with his tough running. Despite missing the four games last season, Chubb made the Pro Bowl, rushing for 1067 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry.

The new team-friendly contract puts Chubb at No. 6 in average annual value, behind Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara, Dalvin Cook and Derrick Henry.

Nick Chubb Wanted to Stay in Cleveland





Nick Chubb: "I knew I'd be ready when it came time to come back for good." Nick Chubb addressed the media via Zoom on June 15, 2021. Nick discussed his chemistry with Kareem, OBJ returning, and his motivation for the season. #PlayerSound 2021-06-15T19:51:43Z

Prior to signing the deal, Chubb made no secret that he wanted to stay in Cleveland.

“It would mean a lot. Cleveland drafted me however many years ago it was, trusted me and put their faith in me to come here and help build this culture of this team I have been a part of it,” Chubb told reporters during minicamp. “I feel like, yeah, Cleveland is where I want to be and hope everything can work out in that direction.

“I do not like uncertainty, and I know here in Cleveland what I have with the players and coaches. This is the City of Cleveland, and I do not know how things will be anywhere else so Cleveland is where I want to be and that is my main focus – to be here in Cleveland.”

Chubb now gets three more years in Cleveland and will have another opportunity to cash in at 28 if everything goes according to plan.

Browns Owner Showers Praise on NIck Chubb

Chubb has made quite an impression on those around him and the common sentiment following the extension was that no one was more deserving than the soft-spoken running back.

“A great player. An even better person,” Browns owners Jimmy Haslam said. “Can’t say any more than that. Very few people I have met like Nick Chubb.”

Browns general manager Andrew Berry echoed that statement from Haslam.

“I think you all know the affinity that we have for him both as a player and as a person,” Berry said this week at training camp. “He has modeled that over the first three years of his career here. I think that is something that we certainly see every day and that you all can see externally.”

The Browns and Chubb open the preseason on August 14. The regular season kicks off against the Chiefs on September 12.

