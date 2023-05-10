Browns RB Nick Chubb Tops a Prestigious List

Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb has landed at the top of a stacked list of the best running backs in the NFL by Bleacher Report.

Nick Chubb’s Stats are ‘Just Ridiculous’

In a new video from Bleacher Report and MB Fantasy Life analyst Ian Hartitz, Browns running back Nick Chubb was named the No. 1 running back in the league entering the 2023 season. Hartitz cited Chubb’s “ridiculous stats” since entering the league in 2018.

“The stats I have are just ridiculous … could not pick someone else out here,” said Hartitz. “Last year, third in explosive run play rates, second in elusive ratings, sixth highest fantasy scorer overall.”

He went on to say that what makes Chubb especially impressive is that he outperforms his expectations based on the opportunities he gets during the games.

“He is just so far and away out-performing what he’s expected to do. There hasn’t been another running back like it and it’s kind of been why fantasy analysts like myself have missed on him over the years. The amount of carries, the amount of touches that Nick Chubb is getting, he shouldn’t be putting up the numbers he’s doing,” said Hartitz.

He explains that expected fantasy points looks at players’ opportunities to rush, catch passes, score touchdowns, etcetera, and ask, “How many points should have scored?”

“We can go ahead and look at who’s scoring the most above expected and see who the real ballers were. In 2020, Nick Chubb finished as the actual 9th highest scorer, had 28th best workload at position; 2021 – 20th best workload, 12th most points; last year, 18th best workload, 8th most points overall,” said Hartitz.

It does appear that Chubb is just hitting his stride, as the 2022 season was his most impressive season so far. In 2022, Chubb had over 1500 yards rushing (his highest total thus far in the league) and 12 touchdowns, which is tied for his best year in terms of scoring. He also only had one fumble lost.

In the January 2023 press conference after the Browns season ended, Chubb was asked about balancing being happy about his own success versus being disappointed that the Browns didn’t have a better season and he said it was definitely “bittersweet.”

“It is bittersweet. Individually, it is something that I am proud of for sure. Had a lot of help with the [offensive line] and guys blocking for me. At the end of the day, I am about winning. It didn’t happen yesterday and didn’t happen a lot season. It is stuff to be proud of for sure from this season. There are things we need to work on, but overall, it is bittersweet right now,” said Chubb.

Nick Chubb Isn’t as Bad of Receiver as People May Think

Hartitz said that the supposed “one knock” against Chubb is “apparently the idea that he’s not this great receiver.”

But Hartitz pointed out that he’s “perfectly fine.” He ranked 25th out of 51 running backs in yards per route run.

“Not worried at all about Nick Chubb’s ability to catch the ball and make some plays happen. Do I think he’s as good as Ekeler or McCaffrey as a receiver? No. But with the ball in hs hands, there is not another player I will take than Nick Chubb,” said Hartitz, adding, “In fact, I think he has better hands than someone like Derrick Henry.”

As far as receiving goes, in 2022, Chubb had over 200 receiving yards and one touchdown one 27 receptions, which is his best receiving year so far.

The full top 5 list was as follows:

1. Nick Chubb, Browns

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

4. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

5. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants