Browns RB Nick Chubb Gets Uncertain Update on Future

Nick Chubb has been a consistent engine for the Cleveland Browns‘ offense since arriving in 2018 but even he is not immune to some wear and tear.

There has been a lot of chatter about Chubb’s future in Cleveland, mostly due to his hefty contract extension kicking in. It will pay him $10.85 million this season and will account for a $14.85 million cap hit.

In 2024, those numbers grow to a salary of $11.7 million and a $16.2 million cap hit.

Being a running back in the NFL can be a tough gig and the decline usually comes in a hurry. However, Chubb has been superhuman, showing no signs of slowing down despite a heavy workload.

He’s coming off a year where he rushed for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns. It was his fourth consecutive season rushing for over 1,000 yards and his career 5.2 per carry average is among the league’s elite. But if any of those numbers start to dip or an injury pops up, the Browns may rethink Chubb’s deal, especially with a potential out next season for Cleveland.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com is still bullish on Chubb’s future in Cleveland but could see his deal getting tinkered with.

“If he shows any signs of slowing down this season, the Browns could always consider a restructure for 2024, given that Chubb’s dead cap charge that year is only $4 million,” Cabot wrote in her recent Q&A column. “By all accounts, he’ll remain a focal point of the offense this season even in the retooled scheme. If he stays healthy and is not on the decline heading into 2024, he’ll be here, but possibly at a lower cap charge.”

Nick Chubb Always Brings Team-First Approach to Browns

A recent report from Matthew Berry of NBC Sports indicated the Browns would be moving away from their running game being the focal point of the offense, instead giving Deshaun Watson the reins.

“Cleveland’s offense is going to be really interesting next year,” Berry reported. “One source told me ‘They are really going to open up the offense. Go five wide. Pass a lot. This is going to be Deshaun Watson’s offense, not Nick Chubb’s. They will pass a lot more than folks expect.”

That doesn’t mean Chubb will be phased out but he might be getting some different looks running out of shotgun and being a larger part of the passing game. He’s just too dangerous of a weapon to ignore.

Chubb Frustrated by Lack of Team Success

Chubb’s resume can stack up with the best of them and he’s fresh off another Pro Bowl campaign. He joined Jim Brown as the only Browns running backs to rush for over 1,500 yards in a season.

But with the Browns finishing 7-10 and missing the postseason, Chubb had a hard time celebrating his personal accolades.

“It is bittersweet. Individually, it is something that I am proud of for sure. Had a lot of help with the O line and guys blocking for me,” Chubb said on rushing for 1,500 yards. “At the end of the day, I am about winning. … It is stuff to be proud of for sure from this season. There are things we need to work on, but overall, it is bittersweet right now.”

Chubb will be missing some familiar faces in the backfield next season. Former Browns RB D’Ernest Johnson signed with Jacksonville this offseason and Kareem Hunt remains a free agent, unlikely to return to the Browns.