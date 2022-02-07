Browns QB Touted as Replacement for Future Hall of Famer

The Green Bay Packers will likely be looking for a replacement for Aaron Rodgers this offseason and Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Nick Mullens has been pitched as a potential option to help fill the hole.

With Rodgers’ departure from Green Bay seemingly imminent, Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently broke down some options for the team, which included Mullens as a capable backup plan with the ability to push Jordan Love — the team’s first-round pick in 2020.

LaFleur can get plenty of intel on Mullens from both a former co-worker in Shanahan and his brother, Mike, who was San Francisco’s passing game coordinator while Mullens was in San Francisco. Mullens was thrust into the starting lineup in 2018 when Jimmy Garoppolo and C.J. Beathard suffered injuries and delivered an impressive performance in a win over the Raiders. Read More From Heavy Bet $5, Win $280 on the Rams or Bengals in Super Bowl 56 If the Packers are sure Love is their man, Mullens would be a reasonable choice as his backup.

Barnwell also pitched Marcus Mariota and veteran Brian Hoyer as possible options for the Packers via free agency.

While much has been made of Rodgers’ future plans, the Packers brass made it clear this week that they’d welcome him back with open arms.

“A key factor will be whether Aaron Rodgers comes back for the 2022 season,” Packers President Mark Murphy said in his monthly column. “Matt, Brian, executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball and I are all in agreement that we want Aaron to come back. He is likely to win his fourth league MVP, is the unquestioned leader of our team and is still playing at a high level at 38.”

Mullens Comes With Starting Experience





Nick Mullens addresses the media on December 18th, 2021.

Mullens was the third quarterback on the depth chart for the majority of the year in Cleveland, although he did draw a start when both Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum went down with COVID-19.

Mullens was behind center for the Browns matchup against the Raiders on December 20, nearly leading Cleveland to a victory. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown in a 16-14 loss that came on a last-second field goal.

“Any time you step on the field, it is a new opportunity. It is a huge opportunity. The goal is to play as long as you can,” Mullens told reporters when he got the nod to start for the Browns. “The only way to do that is to prove it each and every day and each and every opportunity. This is just the next opportunity. I have been blessed in some really different ways to get my opportunities so it is up to me and up to our team to really go and take advantage of them.”

While Mullens spent most of the year as the No. 3 quarterback, he’s no average practice squad player. Originally signed by San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Mullens had appeared in 19 career games with 16 starts prior to his Browns tenure, completing 387 passes for 4,714 yards with 25 touchdowns. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Browns Have Their Own QB Conundrum





Andrew Berry addresses the media on January 11th, 2022.

The Browns have their own quarterback situation to figure out, with Baker Mayfield’s future uncertain beyond this season in Cleveland. The team has committed to Mayfield to be the starter next season, although that could change if the right trade or free-agent signing arose.

“We fully expect Baker to be our starter and bounce back,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters in January. “Generally speaking, we are looking forward to Baker obviously getting healthy in the offseason and then putting good work into the spring and with his coaches for having the type of season we know he can have moving forward.”

Mayfield is coming off a down season that was spoiled by various injuries, most notably a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. The former top pick had surgery on his shoulder on January 19 and is expected to be ready for training camp.