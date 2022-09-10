Former Browns Star Flirting With Multiple Contenders as Landing Spots

The Cleveland Browns held serious discussions about bringing back some familiar faces following the exit of controversial quarterback Baker Mayfield over the offseason. As it turns out, one of the players the team was courting is taking a hard look at other options.

Free agent Odell Beckham Jr. conducted an official visit with the Los Angeles Rams, per the NFL’s transaction wire released on Friday, September 9. The receiver landed in L.A. after forcing his way out of Cleveland during the middle of last season over long-standing disagreements with Mayfield and frustrations regarding the QB’s inconsistent level of play.

Beckham’s visit with the Rams became public less than 24 hours after the defending Super Bowl champions were trounced by the Buffalo Bills, 31-10, in the opening game of the season. But Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus explained via Twitter on Friday that the wide receiver’s presence does not necessarily equate to interest in rejoining the team.

“This is great: Because Odell Beckham Jr. was in the building last night for the Super Bowl banner ceremony, the #Rams had to inform the league that he was on an official ‘visit’ since he’s currently a free agent,” Meirov reported.

Rams Legitimate Landing Spot For Ex-Browns’ Receiver Beckham

While Beckham’s trip to SoFi Stadium Thursday night was only a team visit in the most technical sense under NFL rules, a reunion with the Rams is high on the list of possibilities for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Beckham tore his ACL during the second quarter of the Rams’ Super Bowl victory, but had been a meaningful addition to the roster during the second half of the regular season and the entirety of the postseason to that point.

Independent NFL reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted video of Beckham on the sidelines, noting that both the Rams and the Bills have pursued Beckham as he waits to get healthy enough to play.

“Odell Beckman Jr. is in LA to watch the #Rams-#Bills game,” Kleiman wrote. “Both teams flirted with signing OBJ, and the Rams reportedly kept his locker room from last season intact. Note the Rams colors he’s wearing.”

Beckham Hints at Interest in Joining Bills, as Several Suitors Remain

While the Rams appeared to be the frontrunners to sign Beckham heading into the game, the blowout victory by the Bills may have turned the tides.

Beckham took to Twitter following the contest and gave a shout out to both the Bills and their fans, who brought a strong presence into the Rams’ home stadium Thursday.

“Sheeesh …. Bills mafia?????? 😂 😂 😂,” Beckham tweeted.

There is no rush for Beckham to make a decision now, as he likely remains between two and three months out from a return to the field. The health and win/loss records of his suitors are almost certain to play roles in where he decides to go, and the longer he waits to make a decision, the more information he will have in both regards.

A dark horse candidate for Beckham’s services may be the Green Bay Packers, who lack a true No. 1 wide receiver after trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders during the offseason.