Odell Beckham Breaks Silence Following Browns Breakup

Odell Beckham Jr. spoke for the first time since leaving the Cleveland Browns on Saturday during a press conference with his new team — the Los Angeles Rams.

The media session was surprisingly void of much talk about his ugly end with the Browns, which featured his dad posting a video calling out quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“It’s been a whirlwind of emotions. Sometimes things don’t work out in life. When you take those leaps of faith it’s scary in the moment, but you trust in God’s plan and keep putting one step in front of the other one,” Beckham told reporters. “Things usually tend to work out. it’s been pretty crazy the last 10 days or so for me, but I’m just blessed and happy to be here right now.”

Bringing Beckham to Cleveland was a blockbuster move engineered by former Browns GM John Dorsey that never panned out. Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier during his first season in Cleveland with Freddie Kitchens at the helm, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him. He finished with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns, with the Browns finishing 6-10.

Before tearing his ACL last season, Beckham had 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score. His career in a Browns uniform ended with 114 catches for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns.

Odell Beckham Says Rams ‘Felt Right’





Play



Cooper Kupp & Odell Beckham Jr. Address The Media Post-Practice Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp talks Robert Woods ACL injury & WR Odell Beckham Jr. addresses the media after his first practice as a Ram. 0:00 WR Cooper Kupp 13:46 WR Odell Beckham Jr. Subscribe to the LA Rams Channel: bit.ly/3d9IrHe For More Exclusive Content follow the Rams: Twitter: twitter.com/ramsnfl Instagram: instagram.com/rams/ Facebook: facebook.com/Rams/… 2021-11-13T22:08:28Z

Beckham’s tenure in Cleveland ended on a very sour note and as his production and involvement in his offense continued to wane. His final game with the Browns featured just one catch for six yards, leading to the social media push to get him out of Cleveland, which featured his father and Lakers star LeBron James leading the “Free Odell” campaign.

Welcome to LA my brother @obj! It’s GO TIME!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

Beckham still feels like he can be an explosive weapon for an offense and feels like the Rams are the right place for him to do that.

“I’m at a point in my life where I’m ready to play football,” Beckham said. “I’ve sacrificed a lot to be here. It just happened and this felt right. In my heart and my soul I prayed on it.

“I took a lot of time in the decision making and it wasn’t to build anticipation or nothing. This is my life and I feel like I’ve been through a lot. This felt right.”

Beckham will have a larger than expected role in the Browns offense with the team’s No. 2 pass-catcher Robert Woods going down for the season with a torn ACL in practice on Friday.

Browns Wished Beckham Well Following Departure

Despite how things ended in Cleveland, Browns players wished Beckham well on his next journey. That included his good friend Jarvis Landry.

“I Pray Your New Chapter Will Be Filled With All You Could Have Ever Dream Of, Because You’ve Deserve It, Trained For It, Got The Scars To Show For It And You Gods Child!!! LOVE YOU BRUDDA,” Landry wrote on Instagram. “The true measure of a man is not how he behaves in moments of comfort and convenience but how he stands at times of controversy and challenges.”

Browns second-year pass-catcher Donovan Peoples-Jones also took to Twitter to thank Beckham for his guidance in Cleveland.

“Brotha, I appreciate the little things that you have done for me that no one knows about, the words of encouragement u have given me, and the laughs/fun that we shared each day, nothing but love and respect for u,” he wrote.