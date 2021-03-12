Odell Beckham Calls Out Hater, Defends Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. had some words for a social media hater on Thursday, defending his Cleveland Browns in the process.

Beckham has been especially active in recent days on social media, going through and responding to various comments from unverified accounts. SportsCenter tweeted a clip of Beckham’s rehab running at near full-sprint on a treadmill, captioning it, “Odell Beckham Jr.’s comeback loading.”

One Beckham doubter commented: “Just to missed the playoffs.” Beckham quickly pointed out his grammar mistake and put him on blast.

“Miss*” Beckham wrote, correcting the tweet with some crying laughing emojis. “Jokes don’t hit the same when ur illiterate.”

It might have been easy in the past to beat up on the Browns for their miserable track record. But Cleveland has turned the corner and is viewed as a legitimate title contender, coming in among the top 10 contenders when it comes to winning the next Super Bowl at +2200, per Odds Shark.

Odell Beckham Gets In-Depth on Recovery

Beckham has made headlines this week after putting out a video documenting his rehab from a torn ACL, showing off his progress. In one clip, Beckham takes off at full speed on a treadmill.

While it looked great, David J. Chao — aka Pro Football Doc — pointed out the difficult part is cutting and deceleration.”

“Congrats to [Beckham] on the hard work. Great progress,” Chao tweeted. “More to come. Key is not acceleration but deceleration and cutting.”

Beckham responded, agreeing with Chao’s note and confirming the footage wasn’t sped up or doctored.

“10000 percent,” OBJ wrote. “Key is cuttin and decel. Which we are not there yet. But again I cut out the first 20 seconds of me walkin and talkin. Burin no way shape of form is that video sped up… just a regular iPhone video that’s saved to the camera roll.”

Browns Optimistic About Beckham’s Return

Despite rabid rumors about Beckham’s future in Cleveland, the Browns have been fairly clear that he is part of the team’s plan going forward. Head coach Kevin Stefanski gave a brief update on Beckham when he spoke to media members earlier this month.

“I do not really have an update other than I know he is doing great,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters earlier this month. “Our medical people are in contact with guys he is working out with. As you can imagine, he is attacking this thing so I know he is doing great, but no update to say where he is in the rehab, but he is doing really well.”

Before suffering the ACL tear, Beckham had 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score. While Beckham’s production has dropped off from a Pro Bowl level, he’s still capable of being one of the most explosive playmakers in the game with the ball in his hands.

“I think he is a dynamic player who can be incredibly productive in this system so we are looking forward to getting him back healthy,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said.

Beckham will have a chance to get back on track next season with — hopefully — a clean bill of health and a year of experience in Stefanski’s offense.

