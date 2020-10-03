Browns WR Odell Beckham Fires Off Series of Cryptic Tweets

Odell Beckham Jr. has been a model teammate with the Cleveland Browns this season, despite not putting up massive numbers and being the topic of a steady stream of trade rumors.

Beckham has been fairly quiet on his situation but voiced some of his inner-dialogue on Twitter Friday night.

“Sometimes I wonder if I want this American football shxt too much,” Beckham wrote, before continuing.

“There never was a plan B. … Seem like nobody wanna run the race witcha, but errbody wanna be at the finish line to hold the trophy.”

Through three weeks, Beckham has just 11 catches this season for 155 yards and one touchdown — a highlight-reel 43-yard touchdown in Week 2 against the Bengals. But he has expressed on multiple occasions that he’s come to terms with the situation, especially if the team is winning.

“I think we are just finding ways to win right now to be honest,” Beckham told reporters this week. “It is like you play basketball and someone is right-handed and you can’t force them to go left. Why would you even go left? That is what I always say. We are just doing what works right now and what is getting us wins.”

Odell Beckham: Goal is for Nick Chubb to be Leading Rusher

Beckham had previously said this was going to be one of — if not the — best seasons of his career.

“I would honestly say this is probably going to be one of my best seasons — bigger, stronger, faster,” Beckham said in a video this offseason profiling his rehab from offseason surgery. “This my time.”

But with the Browns going more run-heavy, he’s adjusted his goals.

“The goal is going to be for (RB Nick) Chubb to be the No. 1 rusher in the league, and he was close last year,” Beckham said. “To see him right there in that top-five spot again, we just know that we are doing things right. Whatever it takes for us to win in this moment.”

Chubb is 27 yards off the top spot, with 292 yards this season. That’s while sharing the backfield with Kareem Hunt, who would be the top back on most teams.

Odell Beckham Feeling Better After Brief Back Issue

Beckham missed time this week with a back issue, but Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the star pass-catcher will be “good to go” for game day.

“Yeah, he just had an episode, I would say. He practiced full,” Stefanski said. “He is good to go.”

Beckham could see more usage against the Cowboys this week in a game that is expected to be a shootout. The total is set 56 points — one of the highest of the week. Dallas’ last two games have averaged 74 points and Dak Prescott leads the league in passing yards with 1,118.

“I think Dak is a great player. A tremendous amount of respect for him, the leader and the person he is,” Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “When it comes down to it, we are playing the Cowboys defense and we have to do whatever it takes to win. If that is a shootout, then great, and if it is another game where we have to control the clock, then we will do that. Whatever it takes to win.”

