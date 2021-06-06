Browns WR Odell Beckham ‘Doubles Down’ In Strong Message

Odell Beckham Jr. is back on social media and continues to churn out epic hype videos as he prepares for his third season with the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham is rehabbing from a torn ACL and has shown off his recovery on social media. The polarizing pass-catcher previously dropped social media — where he is the most popular NFL player — to focus on his rehab.

Beckham quotes rapper J Cole in his latest post, writing: “Since im bettin on myself ima completely double down…..”

The video closes with a title card that says, “Many would have folded.” Beckham has admitted previously that he’s “been through hell” due to the injury, which ended his season abruptly in October. He sat on the sideline and watched as the Browns advanced to the playoffs and reeled off their first playoff victory in more than a quarter-century.

The post from Beckham drew quite the response in the comments from players past and present.

“Bet the house on it,” former New York Giants receiver Victor Cruz wrote.

“Go get it,” Houston Texans linebacker Christan Kirksey, Beckham’s former teammate, chimed in.

Odell Beckham Part of Future in Cleveland

He spent his first year in Cleveland banged up with multiple injuries, requiring core surgery in the offseason. Despite that, he still managed to break the 1,000-yard mark and collected four touchdowns.

Prior to his latest injury, Beckham recorded 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a rushing score as the Browns as Kevin Stefanski looked to utilize his explosive ability in a variety of ways.

While the injury is a major setback in his career, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Beckham is looking like his old self during training in Arizona.

“I’m told that from those who worked out with him at the EXOS facility in Arizona recently that he looked like his normal self. I talked to a veteran player who was there who said ‘he’s doing his normal one-handed catch, cuts and runs, looks great’,” Fowler reported, per Browns Wire. “He has not been in Cleveland yet. He will most likely be there for mandatory minicamp.”

Browns Shoot Down Odell Beckham Trade Talk

As per usual, Beckham has been involved in trade rumors this offseason. However, the Browns have shaken off trade talks at every turn, insisting that Beckham is part of the future in Cleveland.

“Honestly, our focus with Odell — Odell is one of the best receivers in the NFL,” general manager Andrew Berry told reporters at the end of the season. “He played really good football for us before he was injured. He’s done a fantastic job with his teammates at practice, he’s embraced the organization, he’s under contract for multiple years. So our focus with Odell is making sure he recovers from the ACL tear. We want him to be healthy and ready to go next year. But we’re pleased with him.”

If Cleveland was ever to deal Beckham, the reported trade of Julio Jones on Sunday to the Titans set the market. Jones and Beckham are paid nearly the same and are at similar parts of their career. The package for Jones is based around a second-round pick, per ESPN, although the final terms have not been disclosed yet.

READ NEXT: Lakers Rumors: LeBron James’ Former Team Open For Reunion