Browns WR Odell Beckham Looks Like a Beast in Latest Workout

The season is over for the Cleveland Browns, but the journey back to the gridiron continues for star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who tore his ACL in October.

Beckham has been working relentlessly in his rehab, after sharing clips on social media. The three-time Pro Bowler shared the latest look at his recovery on Tuesday, looking like a beast in the footage.

Here’s @obj looking like he’s made some huge strides in his recovery 😤 pic.twitter.com/uKrZ62m8T2 — Heavy on Browns (@HeavyOnBrowns) January 19, 2021

Beckham was traded to the Browns during the 2019 offseason, but things haven’t gone as planned in Cleveland. He played through injury nearly all of last season and struggled to integrate into a Freddie Kitchens-led offense. Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier last season, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him. He finished his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns.

This season ended abruptly, with Beckham totaling 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score.

“Ima be honest,” he wrote on a social media post last month. “I been thru hell these last couple years n I just keep it pushin… this [expletive] ain’t for errbody!”

Browns Have Been in Contact With Odell Beckham

Despite his reputation in the media and outside of the locker room, Beckham has been seen as a leader for the Browns, which made the injury even more devastating. He had been fairly quiet as Cleveland battled for a playoff spot, but was a vocal supporter on Twitter during the playoff run.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he texted with Beckham after the loss and is looking forward to having OBJ back in the building.

Stefanski texted with Odell Beckham on Monday morning. "He's working really hard to get better. I'm excited to get him back here…" #Browns pic.twitter.com/oxALuuJW4W — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 18, 2021

“I texted with him this morning. I know he is working really hard to get better in his rehab. I am excited to get him back here. I know it was not easy for him being away from his teammates, especially as these games got bigger and into the playoffs. I know he definitely wanted to be a part of it.”

Offseason Will be Filled With Odell Beckham Trade Rumors

Beckham still has three more seasons left on the 5-year, $90 million deal he signed in 2018, which makes him a contact topic of trade conversations. But Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been adamant that Beckham is part of the future in Cleveland.

“I feel like this is a question I’ve literally addressed every week since I took the job,” Berry told reporters in November after Beckham’s injury. “So really at this point in time, I really don’t see a difference.

“Honestly, our focus with Odell, Odell is one of the best receivers in the NFL,” he added. “He played really good football for us before he was injured. He’s done a fantastic job with his teammates at practice, he’s embraced the organization, he’s under contract for multiple years. So our focus with Odell is making sure he recovers from the ACL tear. We want him to be healthy and ready to go next year. But we’re pleased with him.”

The Browns will have some big decisions to make this offseason, most notably with quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb and cornerback Denzel Ward.

