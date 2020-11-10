Details Emerge from Odell Beckham’s Miami Birthday Bash

Odell Beckham might be out for the season, but that hasn’t slowed down the Cleveland Browns wide receiver’s social life.

Beckham turned 28 last week and celebrated his birthday with a party in Miami last week at Komodo. Page Six had details on the party, citing a source on site:

“He arrived with a big group of friends … pretty much all guys. He was dancing and having a great time. “They were set up at tables with tequila and vodka but OBJ was not seen drinking. He kept his mask on the entire time.”

Just because Beckham is injured it doesn’t mean he shouldn’t be having a good time. But going out dancing on a torn ACL might rub some fans the wrong way. Beckham was expected to have surgery on Nov. 10 to repair the injury.

To his credit, Beckham has been putting in work to prepare for the rehab process, showing off some of his work in the gym.

“I’m gon work for it,” he wrote on his first post sharing photos of his workout. “Just kno that.”

Browns Value Odell Beckham as Important Part of Future

Before the injury, Beckham had 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score. There was a lot of talk about Beckham’s future in Cleveland because he is owed a base salary of at least $13.75 million each year until he’s a free agent in 2023. But Browns general manager Andrew Berry is frankly sick of the questions regarding his star pass-catcher.

“I feel like this is a question I’ve literally addressed every week since I took the job,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “So really at this point in time, I really don’t see a difference.”

Berry reinforced his statement that Beckham is an important part of the Browns’ future.

“Honestly, our focus with Odell, Odell is one of the best receivers in the NFL,” he said. “He played really good football for us before he was injured. He’s done a fantastic job with his teammates at practice, he’s embraced the organization, he’s under contract for multiple years. So our focus with Odell is making sure he recovers from the ACL tear. We want him to be healthy and ready to go next year. But we’re pleased with him.”

Browns Upset Over Narrative That Offense is Better Without OBJ

Beckham exited the Browns win against the Bengals after the first drive and quarterback Baker Mayfield went on to have his best game as a pro, setting the franchise record for consecutive completions and tossing five scores. Mayfiled rejected the sentiment that the team was somehow better without Beckham.

“I think it’s completely insensitive to a guy who just tore his ACL,” Mayfield told reporters. “I’m not even going to comment on it.”

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Beckham’s good buddy, also rejected that thought.

“I would say that’s not true at all,” Landry said Tuesday on 92.3 The Fan, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “I think a lot of our offense has been solely based on having Odell on the field. And a lot of the things that have opened up for us as an offense has been because of the threat that he is. Now we’ve just got to find a way to adapt and adjust and make plays.”

The Browns will come out of the bye week a bit healthier against the Texans, with running back Nick Chubb and tight end Austin Hooper back in action, hoping help make up for OBJ’s absence.

