Browns WR Odell Beckham Hits Gym With Girlfriend Following Injury

It’s been less than a week since Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury, but the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is already back in the gym — kind of.

Beckham was spotted in the background of a video his girlfriend Lauren Wood put out on Instagram from what looks like their personal gym. Beckham is wearing a big leg brace and hobbling around the weight room, observing Wood’s form on some deadlifts and squats.

First look at @obj back in the gym with a leg brace 👀 pic.twitter.com/XRR2fDHDsi — Heavy on Browns (@HeavyOnBrowns) October 31, 2020

Beckham shared a message on his own Instagram marking the beginning of his comeback journey.

“Here we go,” he wrote on a photo showing the gym.

Odell Beckham Will be Missed by Browns

Beckham was officially placed on injured reserve this week by the Browns and is expected to be out until at least the start of next season with an ACL tear. He called the situation, “really f—— tough” on his Instagram.

From #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.’s Instagram story following season-ending ACL tear. pic.twitter.com/VztbgLvGhY — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 30, 2020

Beckham’s injury was a devastating blow to the Browns offense, not only because of his on-field presence, but also his leadership. For those on the outside looking in, Beckham carries the reputation of being a bit of a diva, but the comments from his teammates and coaches this week prove otherwise. Beckham is expected

“Yeah, it sucks. You never want to lose guys. You especially do not want to lose them for that long,” Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters. “I just know how much he cares about the game and how much he cares about trying to win. It sucks for us, but you hurt even more just for him. No fun, but we have to be able to have guys step up and try and fill that void. Like (Head Coach) Kevin (Stefanski) said, it is not going to be a one-man job. It is going to take multiple people fill that.”

Browns Wide Receivers Eager to Rise to Opportunity

Alex Van Pelt: "[Higgins] showed up huge. That catch was one of the biggest in the game."Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt addressed the media via Zoom on October 29, 2020. Alex discussed Rashard Higgins' strong performance against the Bengals, Jarvis Landry's explosive offense, and how he expects opposing defenses to adapt their strategy around Odell Beckham Jr's absence. #BrownsMedia #PressConference 2020-10-29T18:08:10Z

Beckham’s injury opens the door for other wide receivers to rise to the occasion. While Jarvis Landry will obviously be there to pick up the slack, it’s a big-time chance for Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge — who was activated off IR on Saturday — and rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones. It could also be a nice opportunity for tight ends Harrison Bryant and David Njoku to put up numbers while starting TE Austin Hooper is still out.

But offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt understands the Browns will start to get different looks without Beckham on the field demanding eyes.

“Often times, you will see when you have an elite receiver like Odell that teams will try to double him in some form or fashion, whether it be man or zone coverage with the safety over the top,” Van Pelt told reporters Thursday. “Maybe not quite as many as those coverages. We are going to have to find ways to distribute the ball and fill that void because that is a big void Odell not being here is going to leave us so we have to fill it from multiple places.”

The Browns first test comes this weekend against the Raiders. Cleveland is a 2.5-point favorite for the home matchup, per Odds Shark.

READ NEXT: Browns Activate WR KhaDarel Hodge Off Injured Reserve