Browns WR Odell Beckham Takes Field With Notable Omission

Odell Beckham Jr. was officially back on the field on Tuesday for the first time since suffering a torn ACL, making his Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp debut with a notable omission.

Beckham, who just over seven months removed from ACL surgery, had no wrap, brace or sleeve on his left knee, a good sign that he’s well ahead in his rehab.

Beckham has been working hard for his return and it has obviously paid off. While being contact-ready is a different story, his ability to cut and sprint all have him trending in the right direction to be ready for the start of the year.

Jarvis Landry Gives Ringing Endorsement of Odell Beckham

Beckham recently participated in Jarvis Landry’s charity softball game, another sign that he’s made solid progress. Beckham also participated in the Browns Texas workouts earlier this month and Landry came away from that with a strong opinion on his good buddy.

“Man, he looked amazing,” Landry told reporters, per ESPN. “I can’t wait for you guys to see him. I can’t wait for him to get back out there. He’s in fantastic shape and he’s ready to go. He’s only what, 6½ months [beyond surgery], and he’s already doing some things that will blow your mind away.

“He ran a post route, sticking off the same injured leg and exploding out of it, then going up, jumping off that same leg and making a catch, doing his thing — what he does with one hand,” Landry continued. “You sit back and you’re like, ‘Wait. He’s even better than he was last year.’”

Prior to the ACL tear, Beckham recorded 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns last season. He also added a rushing score to his total and proved to be his explosive self when given the right opportunity.

The Browns have all the pieces to be a dangerous offense, which they proved last season down the stretch. However, that came without Beckham in the lineup, which caused the conversation that the Browns were somehow better without him. Baker Mayfield has pushed back against that line of thinking and looks forward to a big year with Beckham by his side.

“When we had that bye week, we were able to truly sit down and kind of see what we were doing well and what we were not, and we were able to grow from there,” Mayfield told reporters. “That is why you see the growth that we had from the first half to the second half of the year. I would not say it is because we are not throwing to him. You look at you take one person off, you still have 10 other guys who are on the field. It is not about that. The narrative can be what it is, but we are looking forward to getting back to work together.”

The Browns open the season against the defending AFC champion Chiefs on September 12 at Arrowhead stadium.

