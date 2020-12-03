Browns WR Odell Beckham Up to Old Tricks During Rehab Session

Odell Beckham Jr. has been hitting his rehab hard following surgery for a torn ACL, but that hasn’t kept him from pulling off some of his old tricks.

The Cleveland Browns star was seen on Instagram snagging balls one-handed off of his one good leg on Thursday.

One leg, one-handed: @obj still doing OBJ things 😤 pic.twitter.com/4rBf5xLOij — Heavy on Browns (@HeavyOnBrowns) December 3, 2020

Beckham hasn’t put up numbers like he has in the past during his two years with the Browns, but he still can be one of the most exciting players on the gridiron at any given moment during a game.

Before the injury, Beckham had 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score. However, the ACL tear against the Bengals on Oct. 25 ended his year abruptly.

Beckham has been sharing clips and snapshots from his journey back on Instagram, the latest saying: “How they go from not wantin me at all to wantin to see me lose it all?….. [expletive] Krazy.”

Questions About Odell Beckham’s Future in Cleveland Remain

When it comes to Beckham, the rumors and speculation never cease to amaze. The scuttlebutt surrounding a possible trade started just weeks into his Browns tenure and is still a topic of conversation. It’s something Cleveland’s first-year general manager Andrew Berry has grown sick of.

“I feel like this is a question I’ve literally addressed every week since I took the job,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “So really at this point in time, I really don’t see a difference.

“Honestly, our focus with Odell, Odell is one of the best receivers in the NFL,” he said. “He played really good football for us before he was injured. He’s done a fantastic job with his teammates at practice, he’s embraced the organization, he’s under contract for multiple years. So our focus with Odell is making sure he recovers from the ACL tear. We want him to be healthy and ready to go next year. But we’re pleased with him.”

Jarvis Landry Finding His Stride After Slow Start

Jarvis Landry: "I feel like in a sense, I'm just getting started."Jarvis Landry addressed the media via Zoom on December 3, 2020. Jarvis discussed his big game in Jacksonville last Sunday, what it means to him to have meaningful games ahead, and his regards for Baker Mayfield as a leader. #PlayerSound 2020-12-03T20:49:28Z

The Browns are a run-heavy attack, but Beckham’s best buddy Jarvis Landry has began to hit his stride after a slow start to the season. Landry caught eight balls for 143 yards and his first touchdown of the season last week.

Landry, who has dealt with a broken rib this season, is finally feeling a bit healthier and is starting to look like the five-time Pro Bowler he is.

“It was a great combination of both. It was definitely a combination of the type of week being that it was a little bit different than it normally had been,” Landry said on Thursday regarding his big performance against Jacksonville. “We did a lot of things on air, and I just got an opportunity to just work on my craft and not worry about who is in front of me and not worry about making sure all of the other things and other variables that are out there. I was able to put together a great week of practice and then got the opportunities in the game.

“I feel like I am in a sense just getting started so I am excited.”

Landry will have another chance to impress against a Tennessee team that is in the bottom third of defenses in the league.

