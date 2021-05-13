Odell Beckham Sends Strong Message to Browns Teammate

Odell Beckham Jr. sent a strong message to his good friend and Cleveland Browns teammate Jarvis Landry, breaking what has been a fairly strict social media hiatus.

Landry had been training hard for the season, posting clips and motivational sayings on social media. This week Landry posted, “WHOEVER PRAYING FOR ME, I CAN FEEL IT. THANK YOU AND I LOVE YOU.”

Beckham quickly jumped into the replies.

“It was me errrdday!!! Ain’t stopped won’t stop!’ Beckham tweeted. “U kno the man above got his special hand on u! CHOOSEN1”

Landry is coming off a down season, by his standards, catching 72 balls for 840 yards and three touchdowns — all lows since his rookie season. He recently posted more footage from a recent workout, showing that he’s looking to be better than ever for next season.

“You can’t ever convince me I don’t deserve the things that come out of putting the work in,” he wrote as the caption.

Browns Players Get Together for Workout in Florida

Landry was among a group of players who recently went down to Florida to work out with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Browns players will not attend an in-person voluntary offseason program this spring, although Mayfield noted he would try to get his pass-catchers together to get some work in.

“I think everybody is kind of on different schedules when it comes in terms of vaccinations and everybody’s personal opinions,” Mayfield told reporters earlier this offseason. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.

“Yeah, we’ll eventually get together. There’s no doubt about that. We’re going to try to do everything that we can and do it as safely as possible, but we know we have to put the work in right now to start fast and hit the ground running come fall.”

Landry has also been working out with one of the newest members of the Browns, Anthony Schwartz, who Cleveland selected in the third round of the NFL Draft.

“I actually did [call it],” Mo Wells told Cleveland.com. Wells trains both Landry and Schwartz at the House of Athlete complex in South Florida. “Because certain teams draft a lot of my guys and he had already been here working out with Jarvis. “I said ‘it would kind of be crazy if you just end up going to the Browns and then you’re all actually teammates.’ And here we are a week after that with him headed to Cleveland.”

Odell Beckham Readying for Return From ACL Tear

Beckham has also been working hard in an attempt to be ready for the season after tearing his ACL in October.

Like Landry, Beckham has been nicked up by injuries during his two years in Cleveland. He spent 2019 playing through multiple injuries that required core surgery after the season, although still managed to break the 1,000-yard mark and collected four touchdowns.

Last season ended abruptly for Beckham with a torn ACL. Prior to the injury, Beckham recorded 23 catches on 43 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a rushing score.

A recent video from former Pro Bowl wide receiver Dez Bryant showed off the progress Beckham has made in his rehab.

“My brotha OBJ sent this to me,” Bryant wrote. “What ACL? He’s looking real scary. This will be his best year yet. I’m calling it!”

The Browns can only hope for that kind of production from Beckham, who will have a more experienced Baker Mayfield throwing him the ball next season.

