Odell Beckham Touchdown From Jarvis Landry Sparks Viral Reaction

The Cleveland Browns kicked off their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys with some trickery on Sunday, with Jarvis Landry throwing a 37-yard touchdown to Odell Beckham Jr. to open up the scoring.

Landry took a handoff from Nick Chubb on a reverse and delivered a perfect pass to Beckham, who was waiting in the end zone behind the defense. It was the first touchdown Landry has been involved in this season and was the 50th of Beckham’s career.

The play inspired a viral reaction on Twitter, with everyone from LeBron James to Skip Bayless weighing in.

“WOW!!!! Jarvis Landry to Odell Beckham Jr. for TD,” James wrote. “Let’s go!! #GoBrowns”

Bayless, a host of FS1’s Undisputed, was more critical of the Browns for running the trick play so early.

“No idea why the Browns thought they needed to run a trick play on the Cowboys. They could’ve thrown a TD pass the conventional way, Baker to Odell,” Bayless wrote. “It’s easy against this defense. Why waste a double-reverse pass from Jarvis to Odell???”

No idea why the Browns thought they needed to run a trick play on the Cowboys. They could've thrown a TD pass the conventional way, Baker to Odell. It's easy against this defense. Why waste a double-reverse pass from Jarvis to Odell??? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 4, 2020

Odell Beckham Being Patient in Browns Offense

Entering the game, Beckham has just 11 catches this season for 155 yards and one touchdown — a highlight-reel 43-yard touchdown in Week 2 against the Bengals. But he has expressed on multiple occasions that he’s come to terms with the situation, especially if the team is winning.

“I think we are just finding ways to win right now to be honest,” Beckham told reporters this week. “It is like you play basketball and someone is right-handed and you can’t force them to go left. Why would you even go left? That is what I always say. We are just doing what works right now and what is getting us wins.”

Beckham has been a team player, saying that his goal is to make running back Nick Chubb the league’s leading rusher this season.

“The goal is going to be for (RB Nick) Chubb to be the No. 1 rusher in the league, and he was close last year,” Beckham said. “To see him right there in that top-five spot again, we just know that we are doing things right. Whatever it takes for us to win in this moment.”

Beckham had a massive start to Week 2. He had three catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns in just over a quarter of work.

Shootout Expected to Dallas for Browns

The total for the Browns matchup with Dallas was set 56 points — one of the highest of the week. Dallas’ last two games have averaged 74 points and Dak Prescott leads the league in passing yards with 1,118. The early goings of the game proved that 56 expected points might have been much too low.

The Browns had something going early, but Dak Prescott opened the game on fire. Prescott completed 10-of-11 passes for 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter alone. The Browns expected a shootout.

“I think Dak is a great player. A tremendous amount of respect for him, the leader and the person he is,” Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “When it comes down to it, we are playing the Cowboys defense and we have to do whatever it takes to win. If that is a shootout, then great, and if it is another game where we have to control the clock, then we will do that. Whatever it takes to win.”

READ NEXT: Speculation Over All-Star Guard Joining Lakers Heats Up