Odell Beckham’s Girlfriend Shows Off Browns Star’s New Look

Odell Beckham Jr. is sporting a new look this offseason, dying his patented blond hair a turquoise blue.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver was seen with the new hairdo in some photos posted by his girlfriend, Lauren Wood. The two are on vacation, riding around on jet skis, cuddling up and spending some time on a boat.

Beckham looks to be taking some well-deserved time off from his relentless rehab routine as he looks to get back after suffering a torn ACL in October. Beckham is still off the grid when it comes to his own social media. He deactivated his Instagram at the end of March and has only tweeted sparingly, his latest message being an announcement for his football camp.

Beckham Has Been a Man of Many Looks

Beckham hasn’t made a Pro Bowl since 2016 but is still one of the biggest and most recognizable stars in the NFL thanks to his following and off-court persona. Therefore, when Beckham makes a change to his look, people are paying attention.

Beckham moved away from his patented blond faux hawk with a fade when he got to Cleveland, calling it a fresh start. However, he brought it back last season, which he discussed while hosting a roundtable on his YouTube channel with running back Todd Gurley, quarterback Cam Newton and former NFL receiver Victor Cruz.

“This is how I feel,” Beckham said. “I’m tired of playing your game. Like me and Cam talk about, that humble s—, when you are inside, like, we are humble men … but they’ve taken that humbleness as a weakness and they s— on us. It’s crazy to me, because when you’re up and you’re talking, they hate it. And for me this year, I’m trying to kill. Like, that’s it.

“That’s why the blond is back. There’s nothing you can tell me.”

Insider: Browns Will Listen to Offers for Odell Beckham

Beckham’s time in Cleveland has come with mixed reviews. At times he has shown off the explosive ability that made him a household name. However, there have been spurts where he looks frustrated and has failed to fully integrate into the offseason.

There’s also the fact that Beckham’s $15.75 million cap hit next season is the largest on the team for next season. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com said she’s not convinced that the team is “100 percent locked in” on Beckham being on the roster next season.

“I don’t think that there will be a trade partner for him out there. I think he’s going to be on the team this season,” she said. “But I would also say … if someone did come and make an offer to the Browns for Odell, I still think that they would listen to it. I don’t think they’re 100 percent locked into having to have him on the team this year.”

We’ll see how the situation with Beckham shakes out but it seems like a certainty that the 28-year-old will be hungry for a long-awaited redemption season — whether in Cleveland or somewhere else.

