Analyst Reveals Top Landing Spots for Browns WR Odell Beckham

The Cleveland Browns have made zero indication that they’d like to trade star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. That hasn’t stopped the speculation that constantly follows the Browns pass-catcher, and Cleveland’s latest lopsided has only amplified the noise around OBJ.

Stephen A. Smith has been especially critical of the Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield specifically, saying that his poor brand of play should have Beckham and his fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry clamoring for a trade.

“He needs to demand to get the hell up out of Cleveland,” Smith said earlier this week on ESPN’s First Take. “As far as I’m concerned, Jarvis Landry should demand a trade out of Cleveland. Anybody who is a pass-catcher should not want to play with this guy because he’s not going to make you look good.

“Look at the body language of the Cleveland Browns receivers. They look despondent. You look at them and they’re like, ‘Damn, this guy.’ They didn’t even want to stand near him — that’s how bad it is for Baker Mayfield right now.”

Stephen A. Smith: I Want Odell Beckham in Green Bay or Seattle

Smith doubled-down on that claim on Wednesday, even calling Mayfield a “dookie” quarterback. Smith went on to reveal the top two teams he’d like to see Beckham land with.

“I want him in Green Bay or I want him in Seattle,” he said. “Get him the hell out of Cleveland. He deserves our support.”

There is an argument that trading Beckham would be a good move for the Browns. While he is an explosive weapon, Cleveland’s offense is built upon its running game. The Browns are spending $30 million on the wide receiver position, but almost all of that is on Beckham and Landry, who are commanding nearly $29 million combined this season. That’s a ton for an offense that is ranked in the bottom four of passing offenses at 189.3 yards per game. Beckham has just 23 catches through six games, while teammate Landry has 24.

Both destinations Smith listed make sense. Green Bay has Aaron Rodger under center, while Seattle boasts Russell Wilson, the leading MVP candidate. Both are among the best deep-ball throwers in the game and have offenses where Beckham would thrive. The question would be what kind of asking price the Browns have for Beckham and if it would make sense for both sides.

Odell Beckham Supports Baker Mayfield

If there’s one thing you can say about Beckham it’s that he’s been very loyal since landing in Cleveland, never throwing Mayfield under the bus despite some tough outings.

“It’s the same talk it’s always been, rumors here and there,” Beckham told reporters on Wednesday. “I’m here, I’ve got Baker’s back.”

That being said, Beckham was pissed about the Browns loss last Sunday to the Steelers. He had a rant on the sideline, then slammed his helmet and walked around without his cleats. Beckham said that’s something that won’t change about him.

“I’m pissed,” Beckham said. “And at this point, I don’t really care to keep trying to make myself look like a good guy to the world and all that s—. … Tired of losing. Tired of losing to good teams.”

The Browns have a chance to move to 5-2 this weekend as they take on the one-win Bengals.

