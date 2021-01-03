Odell Beckham Reacts to Browns Making Playoffs

The Cleveland Browns punched their ticket to the playoffs on Sunday with a 24-22 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers and injured wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was cheering on his team from afar.

After the Browns clinched the berth with the victory, Beckham fired off a tweet, breaking his extended silence on his squad.

“Innn there !!!! Go to work dawgsss,” Beckham wrote.

His buddy, Jarvis Landry, also had a classic reaction to the win, putting up a clip of the great Kobe Bryant.

Beckham suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 7 against the Bengals, but has been quiet when it comes to the Browns, keeping mostly to himself on social media and documenting his rehab.

The closest thing OBJ has done that could be interpreted as support for his Browns squad is reacting to a report that Higgins was working on a contract extension to stay in Cleveland.

“Extendooo extendoooooo,” Beckham wrote, tagging Higgins.

Meanwhile, Beckham has been on the minds of the players in the Browns building, especially a few weeks ago when they played against the Giants — Beckham’s former team.

“This one would mean a ton to (Beckham),” Mayfield told reporters. “Not necessarily in a revenge way, but whenever you play a team that you are familiar with — I had the same thing in college going back and playing Texas Tech — it means a lot to you. We are going to play for him because he is one of our guys so we need to do that.”

After scoring a touchdown against the Giants in a 20-6 win, Landry held up No. 1 and No. 3, a shoutout to Beckham.

“He loved it. Especially against that team and that we got the W against his former team and that we got the W,” Landry said. “All smiles from him. Good spirits.”

Browns Feel Odell Beckham Part of Future

Beckham has been a constant figure in trade chatter basically since he arrived in Cleveland. So when he went down with the injury, his future with the Browns was immediately a topic of conversation.

“I feel like this is a question I’ve literally addressed every week since I took the job,” Berry said. “So really at this point in time, I really don’t see a difference.

“Honestly, our focus with Odell, Odell is one of the best receivers in the NFL,” he added. “He played really good football for us before he was injured. He’s done a fantastic job with his teammates at practice, he’s embraced the organization, he’s under contract for multiple years. So our focus with Odell is making sure he recovers from the ACL tear. We want him to be healthy and ready to go next year. But we’re pleased with him.”

Baker Mayfield: Browns Not Done Yet

The Browns are back in the postseason for the first time since 2002, ending the longest active playoff drought in the NFL.

“It’s a moment I’ll definitely never forget,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “I truly do mean this, we’re not satisfied. We expected to be here.”

Cleveland will face a familiar opponent in the Wild Card round against the Steelers.

“It sets up a must-win. It was win-or-go-home for us already. we know what the Steelers are all about,” Mayfield said. “It’s going to be a physical game, just like tonight was.”

